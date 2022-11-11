Surprise, surprise: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is getting bigger and bigger. After just announcing her 2023 stadium tour last week, the Midnights singer is already adding 25 more concerts to the list, reports Pitchfork.



Originally including only 35 dates, Swift’s massive Eras Tour has now grown to 52 concerts, with many cities having multiple stops. The new dates have been added in Houston, Chicago, Arlington, Inglewood, and many more previously- announced cities . The new shows will include openers like Paramore, Muna, Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, and others backing up Swift, with all shows being double-stacked with two supporting acts.

While the Grammy-winning artist has already broken records with her latest synth-pop album Midnights, the addition of these new tour stops has broken another for her—the Eras Tour is now her largest U.S. stadium tour to date.

T he additional dates were “due to unprecedented demand,” Swift’s team told Variety. With how Swifties managed to break the Spotify record for most-streamed album within 24 hours, they certainly don’t seem to be overdoing it.

For a full list of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour dates and openers, see below. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, November 18.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Dates:

03/17 Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium *%

03/18 Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium *%

03/24 Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium #%

03/25 Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium #%

03/31 Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium ~%

04/01 Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium #@

04/02 Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium #@

04/13 Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium #%

04/14 Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium #@

04/15 Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium #@

04/21 Houston, TX - NRG Stadium #@

04/22 Houston, TX - NRG Stadium #@

04/23 Houston, TX - NRG Stadium #@

04/28 Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium #@

04/29 Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium #@

04/30 Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium ~%

05/05 Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium $@

05/06 Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium $%

05/06 Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium $@

05/12 Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field $%

05/13 Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field $%

05/14 Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field $@

05/19 Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium $%

05/20 Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium $%

05/21 Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium $@

05/26 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium $%

05/27 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium $@

05/28 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium $?

06/02 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field !?

06/03 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field !?

06/04 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field ~@

06/10 Detroit, MI - Ford Field !@

06/10 Detroit, MI - Ford Field !?

06/16 Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium !@

06/17 Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium !?

06/23 Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium !@

06/24 Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium !?

06/30 Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium ~@

07/01 Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium ~@

07/07 Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ~@

07/08 Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ~@

07/14 Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High ~@

07/15 Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High ~@

07/22 Seattle, WA - Lumen Field +@

07/23 Seattle, WA - Lumen Field +@

07/28 Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s Stadium +@

07/29 Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s Stadium +@

08/03 Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium +@

08/04 Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium +?

08/05 Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium +%

08/08 Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium +@

08/09 Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium +%

* with Paramore

% with Gayle

# with Beabadoobee

~ with Muna

@ with Gracie Abrams

$ with Phoebe Bridgers

! with Girl in Red

? with Owenn

+ with Haim