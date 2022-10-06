Even the Paramore fandom, well-fed with the band’s first single in four years and a massive tour underway, can’t evade The Lord Of The Rings problem. The band has shared a new statement across their social media condemning “violence, homophobia, or bigotry of any kind” on their tour after a man assaulted multiple people during a show held in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In the statement, Paramore condemns an incident at their Tuesday night tour stop, where a man reportedly “physically and verbally assaulted multiple women, including an engaged couple.” Paramore confirms that their security team and venue staff “were made aware and were able to restrain and remove him.” The man accused of the attack was not identified by name in the statement, nor were any of the victims.

“We did not realize this was happening as the incident took place out of view from stage,” the statement, shared on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, read. “Had we seen any of this happening, we would have stopped the show until the situation was under control.”



Advertisement

The statement continues with a stalwart condemnation of the man’s behavior, and any like it: “PARAMORE DOES NOT CONDONE violence, homophobia, or bigotry of any kind. It is supremely unwelcome in our community and has no place at our shows.”

Finally, Paramore speaks directly to any fans who saw or were harmed by violence at the Salt Lake City show and apologizes for how it may have affected their experience in the crowd.

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 33% off Canon Camera National Promotion Webcam kits, lenses, & more

Since many of us adopted working from home, we’ve become accustomed to the crappy video quality output of our laptops’ built-in webcams. Present yourself professionally with the help of a professional quality camera. Dress to impress now means set dressing and picture definition. Canon has made it easy to take your EOS camera and convert it to a webcam with the help of a variety of kits. Shop at Amazon Advertisement

“We hope that you know we will always do anything we can to protect you and make you feel celebrated,” the statement concludes. “To make things as clear as possible: Paramore shows are meant to be a safe space for people. If you can’t respect that, do not come.”