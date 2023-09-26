Taylor Swift takes Eras Tour film worldwide

Move over, Pitbull, there’s a new Mr. (Ms.?) Worldwide in town. Truthfully, Taylor Swift has already proven herself a world conqueror, so extending her reign to the cinemas is just the cherry on top. “The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide……..,” Swift announced on social media on Tuesday. “Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!”

According to Deadline, AMC—Swift’s partner in this endeavor—is working to reach agreements with theater operators to put the Eras Tour concert film in more than 7,500 theaters worldwide. In Europe the film will play at Odeon Cinemas, which has locations in the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Spain, Italy, Germany and Portugal. As is the case stateside, “tickets in the UK and Ireland will be priced at £19.89 / €19.89 for adults and £13.13 / €13.13 for children,” a nod to Swift’s personal numerology, Odeon said in a press release.



Much like the Eras Tour before it, The Eras Tour concert film is already smashing records and building feverish anticipation. Deadline reports that the movie has already surpassed $65 million in presales, and that alone would make it one of the highest grossing concert films of all time. If projections are correct and the movie sees a $100 million opening, Swift’s film will have blown the competition (Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, $73 million) out of the water in its first weekend.

Cinema represents something of a final frontier for Swift, who has clearly been coveting a Barbra Streisand trajectory. She’s dipped her toes in the acting pool on occasion, mostly in major flops (recently Cats and Amsterdam). Last year, she attempted to campaign her music video All Too Well: The Short Film for the Academy Awards, but failed to nab a nomination. She’ll have another chance with her directorial debut, from her own original script to be produced by Searchlight Pictures—though when she’ll find the time to make a movie with everything else she’s got going on is anyone’s guess. After The Eras Tour concert film, Swift is re-releasing her blockbuster pop album 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Then she’ll hit the road again for more Eras Tour in 2024.