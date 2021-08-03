Cue Fleetwood Mac’s “Little Lies,” Hulu has ordered the series adaptation of Carola Lovering’s novel “Tell Me Lies,” with Nine Perfect Strangers’ Grace Van Patten set t o star.

Lovering’s 2018 novel is all about the one twisted, toxic, yet spell binding romance that many of us fall into in our early adulthood. Caught up in the emotional rollercoaster, unshakeable feeling of fate, and lots of good sex, Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco meet at college, at the formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.

Van Patten will play Lucy, a sheltered but seemingly well-adjusted girl from an affluent Long Island town, who attends college long away from her upbringing—and her mother—in California. Known as the “Ice Queen” to her friends, her acerbic humor and often cool demeanor covers something darker inside the young woman, which Stephen latches onto.

In the novel, which switches between Stephen’s and Lucy’s points of view, Stephen is a conniving manipulator, who knows exactly what to say to Lucy to get what he wants. Even after all of the cheating and betrayal, Lucy still cannot let Stephen go. It’s a match made in dysfunctional heaven.

Queen America creator Meaghan Oppenheimer will executive produce and write the pilot. Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss, Laura Lewis, and Shannon Gibson also signed on as executive producers for the series. Lovering will serve as a consulting producer.

Tell Me Lies joins the streamer’s growing list of upcoming novel series adaptations. Hulu hit the goldmine with the success of its adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Little Fires Everywhere, Normal People, as well as the upcoming limited series Nine Perfect Strangers and Conversations With Friends.