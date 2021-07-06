“I used to be a piece of shit” Screenshot : Netflix

The new season of I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson has finally arrived! In case you were expecting some more musical moments, there are sadly not as many in season two compared to season one, but the few times music i s a part of a sketch, it becomes pretty memorable. Take “Baby Cries” in the second episode. The sketch features Tim Robinson playing a guy who “used to be a piece of shit.” The baby he’s trying to hold at a party definitely knows it and won’t stop crying. But all is solved when the baby learns to forgive his douchebag past. The sketch ends with a flashback montage featuring the former piece of shit out with his buddies, eating “sloppy steaks” ( which are perfectly fine steaks ruined by being soaked in water), soundtracked by the Auto- Tuned song “Dangerous Knife (The Night Is A Knife).” But all that Auto- Tune can’t hide a very recognizable voice.



As Netflix confirmed to Paste, the song is sung by Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig, and co-written by Koenig, Robinson, Vampire Weekend collaborator Ariel Rechtshaid, and I Think You Should Leave co-creator Zach Kanin. It’s no “The Day That Robert Palins Murdered Me (The Night That The Skeletons Came To Life)” but at least it makes us want to slick our hair back, pop champagne bottles at the beach, and “sloppify” our dinner. Koenig hasn’t commented directly about working on I Think You Should Leave yet, but he did share the screencap of the waiter saying “No sloppy steaks, guys. Please.” on his Instagram story.



Other musical moments to look out for in the new season are “Little Buff Boys” (another kid pageant sketch) and “Friends Weekend” (where Tim Robinson won’t stop doing the Blues Brothers dance even though it makes his friends’ dog freak out). But while getting “Little Buff Boys” out of your head will be challenging in the weeks to come, nothing quite beats “Dangerous Knife.”