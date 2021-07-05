Franco Lacosta, Wells Adams, Katie Thurston Photo : Craig Sjodin/ABC

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, July 5. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8 p.m.): So, turns out this season of The Bachelorette is shaping up to be pretty enjoyable. Here’s Gwen Ihnat on last week’s barn-burner (in which they also ate a lot of food):

Calling Thomas up to the rose ceremony and then cutting straight to commercial was a sly move for this show, just showing everyone’s shocked expressions and Aaron’s bleeped-out swear. Those of us Bachelorette viewer veterans kind of sighed then, with a weary knowledge that this is always the way things go on in the Bachelor franchise. Which probably is what made Katie’s epic smackdown of Thomas post-commercial sooooooo satisfying. When he walked up to her and she took a step back from him? For once, Justin wasn’t the only one with the perfect shocked expression. “Your Bachelor audition is over. Get out.” I may have to watch that a few more times before falling asleep tonight actually.

We’d add more from Gwen, but she’s actually still watching that scene on a loop. The only thing that will tear her away is tonight’s episode, which not even an (observed) national holiday can stop her from recapping. Watch for it tonight, and tomorrow morning, check out all the food they don’t eat via our sister site, The Takeout.

Regular coverage

Wild cards



You Are My Spring (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., series premiere): The latest addition to Netflix’s rapidly expanding collection of K-dramas has a real corker of a synopsis: “A hotel concierge and a psychiatrist with traumatic childhoods form a heartfelt bond when they become entangled in a perplexing local murder case.”

The Beast Must Die (AMC+, 3:01 a.m., series premiere): As with Kevin Can F**k Himself, AMC is releasing this Jared Harris and Cush Jumbo-starring series a week early on its streaming service, one of a seemingly infinite number of +es we have to keep straight these days. Look for our thoughts when it arrives on the AMC mothership next week.