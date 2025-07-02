FX is serving up another season of The Bear
Swallow your family trauma and light up a cigarette because FX has ordered another round of The Bear.Screenshot: FX
To those thinking, hoping, and wishing the season four finale was a send-off for the whole Bear endeavor, FX has officially 86ed your desires. Another season of The Bear, the show’s fifth, is on the way. The series premiered its fourth season last week on Hulu, with enough anxiety-inducing culinary action and fine-dining-world cameos to keep viewers guffawing all summer. The show continues Carmy, Sydney, and Richie’s journey toward turning a neighborhood sandwich shop into the fanciest white-tablecloth restaurant in Chicago, only to find out that the neighborhood still prefers the sandwiches. In a statement, FX Chairman John Landgraf celebrated the show’s “incredibly high viewership” and its worldwide fan base.