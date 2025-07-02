FX is serving up another season of The Bear

To those thinking, hoping, and wishing the season four finale was a send-off for the whole Bear endeavor, FX has officially 86ed your desires. Another season of The Bear, the show’s fifth, is on the way. The series premiered its fourth season last week on Hulu, with enough anxiety-inducing culinary action and fine-dining-world cameos to keep viewers guffawing all summer. The show continues Carmy, Sydney, and Richie’s journey toward turning a neighborhood sandwich shop into the fanciest white-tablecloth restaurant in Chicago, only to find out that the neighborhood still prefers the sandwiches. In a statement, FX Chairman John Landgraf celebrated the show’s “incredibly high viewership” and its worldwide fan base.

Despite some believing the season finale made for a fine series capper, the fourth season has been more warmly received than season three, which faced some impatience toward some of the show’s stylistic flourishes. As was the case in season three, though, the episodes that focus on characters other than Carman stand out. “For all the crackle among the ensemble, some of The Bear‘s best episodes focus on a single character’s life outside the kitchen,” writes Jenna Scherer in her review of the fourth episode, “which follows Sydney’s struggle to decide whether to stay at The Bear or jump ship, is both a classic entry and a departure from the norm.”

No release date or other information was announced at this time, but one can assume that the Emmy-winning comedy will return at the end of June 2026 with much, if not all, of the cast intact.