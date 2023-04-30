Physical media may be devalued by some in our streaming-dominated world, but you’d be surprised how many great titles are only available on disc. Maybe you’ve forgotten how rewarding some DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD offerings can be, especially when they’re loaded with special packaging and bonus features. With that in mind, here’s a look at all the best films and shows you can spin starting in May, including the physical debuts of Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, Creed III, and Knock At The Cabin. Also on tap are the 4K UHD debuts of Wings Of Desire, The Last Starfighter, The Night Of The Hunter, Brotherhood Of The Wolf, and many more.
Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)
Available May 2
Just in time for Star Wars Day (May 4) and in aligned to Disney’s 100th-anniversary celebration comes a new 4K SteelBook of Star Wars: A New Hope. The Best Buy exclusive comes packaged with a 4K UHD and Blu-ray of George Lucas’ 1977 movie starring Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and Carrie Fisher that started a phenomenon. Extras on the Best Buy exclusive appear to be the same as on previous editions, but the handsome SteelBook case is a big upgrade for Star Wars collectors.
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
Available May 2
Also available on 4K UHD SteelBook just before Star Wars Day is arguably the best movie in the entire franchise from in a galaxy far, far away: The Empire Strikes Back. A Best Buy exclusive, the SteelBook features a picture of Yoda (who was introduced in The Empire Strikes Back) on the front cover and the iconic photograph of Darth Vader reaching for Luke Skywalker in Cloud City on the inside. Expect the extras to be the same as on previous releases.
Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi (1983)
Available May 2
Your journey to your Star Wars Day celebration will be complete with the new 4K UHD SteelBook of Return Of The Jedi, the final film in the original trilogy and the one that introduced those divisive, furry Ewoks. This Best Buy exclusive SteelBook has a picture of Darth Vader on the front cover (shouldn’t it be Luke, the titular Jedi?) and an image of the new Death Star’s landing bay on the inside. Like the other Best Buy 4K SteelBooks, the upgrade here is the packaging, not the bonus features, which remain the same as on previous editions.
Wings Of Desire (1987)
Available May 2
If you haven’t seen the gorgeous black-and-white masterpiece Wings Of Desire, directed by Wim Wenders about an angel who falls in love with a trapeze artist and gives up his immortality to live a life on Earth with her, this 4K UHD debut from the Criterion Collection is a heavenly time to do so. The movie features a new 4K restoration supervised by Wenders and 5.1 DTS-HD surround sound. Extras include audio commentary by Wenders and star Peter Falk, a 2003 documentary titled “The Angels Among Us,” deleted scenes, outtakes, interviews, and much more.
Superman 5-Film Collection (1978-1987)
Available May 9
It’s a bird, it’s a plane—no, actually, it’s another Superman disc collection starring Christopher Reeve as the Man of Steel. The Superman 5-Film Collection (1978-1987) encompasses Superman: The Movie, Superman II, Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut, Superman III, and Superman IV: The Quest For Peace. Each 4K UHD disc features a 4K restoration of its respective movie, Dolby Atmos sound, and plenty of legacy behind-the-scenes and making-of bonus features. Packaged with the set is a Superman ’78 #1 collectible comic book, a photo book, and a certificate of authenticity.
Knock At The Cabin (2022)
Available May 9
M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock At The Cabin stars Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, and Nikki Amuka-Bird. The thriller about a family who is taken hostage in their vacation cabin by a group of strangers with an apocalyptic mission is one of the better recent additions to Shyamalan’s filmography. The 4K UHD edition of the movie features a Dolby Vision with HDR presentation. Extras include deleted scenes, the Chowblaster infomercial seen in the movie, a behind-the-scenes featurette, and several making-of featurettes. There is even a Best Buy exclusive SteelBook for supreme Shyamalan fans.
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (2023)
Available May 16
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania is the third stand-alone movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe starring Paul Rudd as the titular superhero who can shrink down small enough to explore the quantum realm. The 31st MCU film also stars Evangeline Lilly as the Wasp, plus Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Bill Murray, and more. The movie is available on both 4K UHD and Blu-ray with extras such as a gag reel, audio commentary with director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and deleted scenes.
Brotherhood Of The Wolf (2001)
Available May 23
I can’t be the only one who has been waiting years for a 4K UHD edition of Brotherhood Of The Wolf, a French period action-horror movie about the Beast of Gévaudan—a terrifying creature that killed hundreds of people in 18th-century France. A shout-out to StudioCanal for understanding my needs with a four-disc combo pack of the Christophe Gans-directed cult film. Disc one features a 4K restoration of the 2022 director’s cut on 4K UHD with HDR and several audio commentaries; disc two is the Blu-ray version of the director’s cut. Disc three is a Blu-ray of bonus features, including new interviews, deleted scenes, and behind-the-scenes featurettes. Finally, disc four has the unrestored theatrical version of the movie and some legacy making-of bonus features.
Shazam! Fury Of The Gods (2023)
Available May 23
Shazam! Fury Of The Gods didn’t exactly cause a lot of thunder at the box office, but maybe DC fans will appreciate the sequel starring Zachary Levi more in the comfort of their own homes sans the fury of theatergoers aggressively crinkling plastic-wrapped treats in the dark. Available on both 4K UHD and Blu-ray, disc extras include several behind-the-scenes and making-of featurettes, “The Mythology Of Shazam!” featurette, deleted scenes, alternate scenes, and extended scenes. Because Best Buy never met a wannabe blockbuster it didn’t like, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods is also available on SteelBook exclusively at the retailer.
Creed III (2023)
Available May 23
In Creed III, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) faces off against a former friend (Jonathan Majors) in the boxing ring. Jordan also directed the sequel, which is the ninth film in the Rocky series and the first one to not star Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa. The 4K UHD edition of Creed III features a Dolby Vision with HDR presentation. Extras include “Michael B. Jordan: In The Ring/Behind The Camera” featurette, “There’s No Enemy Like The Past: Donnie And Dame” featurette, and deleted scenes. Guess what? That’s right—Best Buy also has a SteelBook exclusive of the movie on 4K UHD.
Thelma & Louise (1991)
Available May 30
Ridley Scott directed Thelma & Louise, the iconic movie about two women (Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis) on the lam after a tragic incident at a roadside bar. Brad Pitt also appears in one of his first leading roles as a sexy drifter with criminal intentions. Criterion Collection’s 4K UHD edition features a 4K restoration supervised by Scott. Extras include audio commentaries, deleted and extended scenes, the music video for Glenn Frey’s “Part Of Me, Part Of You,” and Scott’s first short film: 1965's Boy And Bicycle.
The Last Starfighter (1984)
Available May 30
In The Last Starfighter, Lance Guest plays a video game enthusiast who is recruited by an alien defense force to help them fight an intergalactic war. For the cult favorite’s 4K UHD debut, Arrow Video has done a 4K restoration from the original camera negative. Extras include audio commentary with Guest and his son, archival audio commentary by director Nick Castle, interviews with actress Catherine Mary Stewart and others involved in making the film, a four-part making-of documentary, a collector’s booklet, and a limited-edition slipcover featuring new artwork by Matt Ferguson.
The Night Of The Hunter (1955)
Available May 30
Robert Mitchum plays a serial killer who presents himself as a preacher to charm a widow (Shelley Winters) and get his hands on $10,000 of loot stolen by her executed husband in The Night Of The Hunter, a classic film noir directed by Charles Laughton. For the movie’s 4K UHD debut, Kino Lorber has done a 4K restoration of the film from the original camera negative. Extras include an audio commentary by novelist and critic Tim Lucas, an isolated music and effects soundtrack, interviews, the theatrical trailer, and more.