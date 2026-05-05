Death (and monsters) are all there is to fear in latest The Boroughs trailer

The Stranger Things meets Cocoon riff debuts on Netflix later this month.

By Drew Gillis  |  May 5, 2026 | 11:13am
Image courtesy of Netflix
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Death (and monsters) are all there is to fear in latest The Boroughs trailer

Just like the inevitability of aging, Netflix’s The Boroughs is creeping ever closer. This morning, the streamer shared the official trailer for the series, which doesn’t share a ton of new information about the series, but does offer a bit more of a glimpse at some monsters which are pretty scary and gross in the way Stranger Things fans are likely accustomed. One character says that death is the real monster, but we don’t know—those actual monsters look pretty awful. 

An official synopsis for the season reads: 

In the sun-drenched expanse of the New Mexico desert lies The Boroughs, a picturesque retirement community promising its residents the time of their lives. But for new arrival Sam Cooper (Alfred Molina), paradise feels more like a prison. Everything changes when a terrifying nighttime encounter reveals that something monstrous is stalking the manicured cul-de-sacs. Dismissed by the powers that be as just another confused old man, Sam finds unlikely allies in a band of neighborhood misfits: a sharp-witted former journalist, a spiritual seeker, a cynical music manager, and a brilliant doctor running out of options. Overlooked and underestimated, these unlikely heroes must band together to unravel the dark truth at the heart of The Boroughs before their time runs out.

Molina stars with Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O’Hare, Clarke Peters, Bill Pullman, Carlos Miranda, and more. The Boroughs premieres on Netflix on May 21.

 
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