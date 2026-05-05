Death (and monsters) are all there is to fear in latest The Boroughs trailer
The Stranger Things meets Cocoon riff debuts on Netflix later this month.Image courtesy of Netflix
Just like the inevitability of aging, Netflix’s The Boroughs is creeping ever closer. This morning, the streamer shared the official trailer for the series, which doesn’t share a ton of new information about the series, but does offer a bit more of a glimpse at some monsters which are pretty scary and gross in the way Stranger Things fans are likely accustomed. One character says that death is the real monster, but we don’t know—those actual monsters look pretty awful.
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