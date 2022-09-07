Erin Moriarty, known for her current role as Starlight on the gory superhero series The Boys, is sharing her experiences of “misogynistic trolling” from viewers of the Amazon show.

On Tuesday, the actor went to her Instagram and shared a piece written by a fan titled, “#IStandWithStarlight?: The betrayal of Erin Moriarty by The Boys ‘fans’.” The article highlights the online vitriol that has been growing towards Moriarty from her role as Starlight, including comments that grossly dissected the actor’s appearance.

“I do feel silenced. I do feel dehumanized. I do feel paralyzed,” said Moriarty in her caption for the Instagram post. “I’ve put blood, sweat, and tears into this role (over & over & over again). I’ve grown UP in this character’s shoes (*emphasis on grown up—we change & evolve mentally AND physically).”

Advertisement

After thanking @butcherscanary, the writer of the article, Moriarty added, “this does break my heart—I’ve opened up a vein for this role and this kid of trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against.”

She finished off her post by saying, “Everyone’s going through their own battle(s); let’s not add to that. I will never intentionally (and ESPECIALLY) publicly add to yours. This has only strengthened my empathy muscle and to anyone who comes at me: I see you, I don’t hate you, I only empathize and forgive.”

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 60% off Wayfair Warehouse Clearout Affordable home upgrades

Plenty of eclectic and severely discounted picks are available at Wayfair's Warehouse Clearout sale. Buy at Wayfair Advertisement

Underneath the post, support from Moriarty’s The Boys co-stars and crew filled the comment section. “Love you Erin,” wrote Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie Campbell in the series. “We’re all here for you. You’re such an incredible talented force of nature and I consider myself incredibly lucky to know you. Keep shining bright. Leave the trolls to us. We got your back.”