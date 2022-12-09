The time has come for Trevor Noah to sign off from The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. After hosting Comedy Central’s late-night comedy show since 2015, the South African comedian gave one last tearful goodbye to viewers on Thursday night, thanking the audience for their support after all these years.

“I’m grateful to you, every single one of you. I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience,” said Noah to his last Daily Show live audience.

Trevor Thanks the Fans & Black Women Who Shaped His Life | The Daily Show

“Then I look at this now and I don’t take it for granted ever. Every seat that has ever been filled to watch something I’m doing is always appreciated because I know the empty seat that sits behind it,” he added. “Thank you to people who watch, the people who share the clips, everyone who’s had an opinion, everyone who’s been kind enough and gracious enough, even if it’s a critique.”

In his closing speech, Noah went on to thank Black women, particularly those in his life and across the country.

“I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas,” he said. “Who do you think teaches me, who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, informed me. From my mom, my gran, my aunts, all these black women in my life but then in America as well.”

“I always tell people if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women,” added Noah. “Because unlike everybody else Black women can’t afford to fuck around and find out. Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad.”

Noah’s final episode was also filled with a farewell from the show’s correspondents, including one last man-on-the-street send-off from Jordan Klepper and the sometimes enthused people of New York City.

When The Daily Show returns from hiatus on January 17, 2023, a slew of comedian and celebrities will take over the hosting duties. Sitting behind the desk will be Chelsea Handler, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes, Al Franken, Marlon Wayans, and former The Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj. Eventually, a permanent host (or multiple, apparently) will take the reigns of the show, with current correspondents already being eyed for the gig.