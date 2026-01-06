Trailer for A24's latest wonders if Robin Hood was a bad guy, actually
The Hugh Jackman-starring The Death Of Robin Hood trailer says the story we know about Robin Hood is a lie.Image courtesy of A24
As long as we’ve known about him, we’ve heard that Robin Hood’s thing is that he steals from the rich and gives to the poor. This sounds like a net positive. But The Death Of Robin Hood, the upcoming film from A24 which released its first trailer today, has a different take on the legend. “People speak of Robin Hood, tell his stories… they’re all lies,” we hear early in the clip. Of course, it’s Robin Hood (Hugh Jackman) himself telling us these things, so perhaps he has an ulterior motive.