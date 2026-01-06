Trailer for A24's latest wonders if Robin Hood was a bad guy, actually

As long as we’ve known about him, we’ve heard that Robin Hood’s thing is that he steals from the rich and gives to the poor. This sounds like a net positive. But The Death Of Robin Hood, the upcoming film from A24 which released its first trailer today, has a different take on the legend. “People speak of Robin Hood, tell his stories… they’re all lies,” we hear early in the clip. Of course, it’s Robin Hood (Hugh Jackman) himself telling us these things, so perhaps he has an ulterior motive.

“Grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, Robin Hood finds himself gravely injured after a battle he thought would be his last,” reads an official synopsis for the film. “In the hands of a mysterious woman, he is offered a chance at salvation.” From the looks of it, at least some of this salvation will come from Robin’s relationship with a little girl whom he teaches to use a bow and arrow. This leaves him conflicted, given his new distaste for murder and pillaging, so he later promises to keep her safe.

The Death Of Robin Hood comes from A Quiet Place: Day One and Pig director and screenwriter Michael Sarnoski. Jackman stars alongside Jodie Comer, Bill Skarsgård, Murray Bartlett, and Noah Jupe. The film is slated for a 2026 release, though there’s no firm theatrical release date as of this writing.