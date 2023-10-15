The Eras Tour successfully takes over at the weekend box office

Well, it’s here: The biggest cinematic event since the last big cinematic event, and now we can see just how much money Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film is going to bring in to theaters. The answer, unsurprisingly, is “lots.” The Eras Tour opened at the top of the domestic charts this weekend with $96 million—more than Oppenheimer but less than Barbie, lots more than Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One, more than Fast X, more than The Flash, and more than The Exorcist: Believer (which famously moved its release date to avoid Taylor Swift).

Speaking of David Gordon Green’s latest horror reboot, last week’s winner made $11 million and fell to second place, giving Believer $44 million total after two weeks. The rest of the top five (hell, the rest of the top 10) is almost identical to last week, and while it’s not a disaster, it’s clear that most people went to the theater this weekend to see Taylor Swift and not much else. That’s what happens when you know that everybody in the next room over is going to be singing and dancing and trading friendship bracelets. It makes the idea of seeing PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie… less appealing. (It made $7 million and has $49 million after three weeks.)

After that top three we have Saw X, The Creator, A Haunting In Venice, The Blind, The Nun II, The Equalizer 3, and Dumb Money, all of which we’ve probably already made sarcastic comments about in previous weeks. (Did you know The Blind is about the guy from Duck Dynasty and that he has some bad opinions about stuff?) There aren’t many other interesting things happening on the charts, but Dicks: The Musical had a very high per-screen average last week after only opening on a few screens, but it did not go wide this week (probably to avoid Taylor Swift) and only made another $94,000.

