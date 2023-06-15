Breaking news: Flash director somehow not yet sick of superheroes, we guess.

This is per THR, which reports tonight that director Andy Muschietti has already signed on for a return trip to the DC Films universe. Specifically, Muschietti—who’s spent years putting together his Flash movie, with all the CGI wrangling, bad press defusing, multiverse-exploding work such a gig entails—has signed on to direct The Brave And The Bold, a new live-action film that will introduce yet another Batman to movie-going audiences. (The eighth, by our count, because hot damn but does Warner Bros. love having a new Batman to roll out.)

Brave And The Bold has been on the books since the start of this year, when newly minted DC Films heads James Gunn and Peter Safran showed off their first look at their upcoming slate of post-Snyderverse DC projects. The film will introduce yet another Bruce Wayne to the movie mix, while also introducing the character of Damian Wayne, Batman’s assassin-raised son, a fan-favorite sociopath from the comics.

As for Muschietti, it’s pretty clear already that the It director is a big fan of the Caped Crusader, since The Flash is practically a Batman movie, too, what with both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton playing the character. (Keaton, especially is basically the film’s third lead, taking on a reluctant mentor role for the dimension-hopping Barry Allen.) Muschietti will also produce on the film with his sister, Barbara, his regular collaborator on his films.

Gunn and Safran skipped the usual “deny everything on Twitter” part that usually accompanies a reveal like this, instead issuing a statement tonight saying that, “We saw The Flash even before taking the reins at DC Stud ios , and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan. It’s a magnificent film – funny, emotional, thrilling – and Andy’s affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to find a director for The Brave And The Bold, there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes. Barbara signed on to produce with us and we were on our way. They’re an extraordinary team, and we couldn’t have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU.”