THE FLASH - FINAL TRAILER

The real star of The Flash, though, is director Andy Muschietti (2017’s It), whose set pieces, while sometimes over-reliant on glaring CGI, move with inventiveness, beginning with a witty opening sequence and continuing through the climax. His steady presence—embracing the brightness of The Flash when he’s moving and the fun to be had in this wild world of superheroes and speed— makes you wish we’d gotten one of these movies sooner. The Flash is, put simply, a lot, and Muschietti deserves some kind of award for bringing us something coherent and even, at times, joyful.

Whether or not this was all worth the long development saga and the troubles with its star will, of course, be for individual fans to decide, but there is undeniable entertainment value in The Flash. It’s sometimes buried under layers and layers of storytelling knots that the film never fully untangles, but the fun is there, and when the film is really working, that turns out to be enough.

The Flash opens in theaters on June 16