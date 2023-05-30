Warner Bros. had a hell of a time getting its Flash movie made (maybe several hells of a time, even), but if director Andy Muschietti get to make a sequel—that “if” is taller than Atom Smasher from the financially successful film Black Adam—then he definitely wants star Ezra Miller to stick around. “I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did,” Muschietti said on an upcoming episode of the Discourse podcast. “The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it.”

Other than yet another unfair dismissal of the Arrowverse from the DC Comics film division, that comment is explicitly meant to be a vote of confidence in favor of Miller despite their legal issues and self-described “complex mental health issues.” Warner Bros. has been implicitly siding with Miller pretty much throughout all of this, either by staying mostly silent while Miller was accused of all sorts of bad things or by graciously opening its doors when they decided to do some PR maintenance, but this seems like the first time that anyone involved with making The Flash has formally said “yes, Ezra Miller will still be the Flash if there’s another The Flash.”

Again, though: Big “if” on that. Bigger than the globe at the top of the Daily Planet building. Bigger than Mongul’s Warworld. Bigger than… the Source Wall. These are big things, you see. It seems unlikely that they’re going to make another Flash movie, let alone a sequel to this Flash movie. Warner Bros. supporting Miller will help this movie, as it would’ve been impossible to recast them or whatever this time, but giving up on this Flash (and any other remaining vestiges of Zack Snyder’s version of the DC Universe) gives new DC Studios co-head James Gunn more freedom to do whatever he wants—far from the baggage that previous DC movies and their troubled stars may carry.

Warner Bros. Discovery does not usually seem like a company driven by a logic, but unless CEO David Zaslav himself—a man who hates art—is so inexplicably blown away by The Flash and Miller’s performance in it that he demands a follow-up, this all seems enormously unlikely.