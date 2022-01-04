Awards season is upon us, and with that, unfortunately, comes the Golden Globes. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization that runs the Globes, has been the subject of numerous controversies over the years, ranging from thinking The Martian was the best comedy of 2015 to sending the stars of Emily In Paris to Paris. But last year’s scandal brought an end to the Globes as we knew it. An L.A. Times exposé revealed that the HFPA 87-journalist voting body contained zero Black members. As a result, many in Hollywood opted to boycott the Globe; others sent their awards back.

But that wouldn’t stop the organization from promising “transformational change” to the Golden Globes by adding 21 new members, 29% of which were Black journalists. Since everyone is satisfied with how things are going, the organization is pressing forward with the Golden Globes without much fanfare.

Let it be known that the Golden Globes will be handed out this very weekend on January 9. There will be no red carpet, host, or media to see this transformational change in action. Furthermore, any guests will have to test negative for COVID via a PCR test, wear a mask, and provide proof of vaccination and a booster shot. There won’t even be an audience or celebrity presenters. All of this is to say that it doesn’t seem likely that Rob Schneider will be attending.

As for the HFPA, the announcement includes mentions of the organization’s donations to “70 entertainment-related charities, film restoration, scholarship programs, and humanitarian efforts.” The event will also spotlight the HFPA’s collaboration with the NAACP, known as the “Reimagine Coalition.” The “joint five-year initiative to increase diversity, equity and inclusion across the global entertainment industry” sounds nice but doesn’t exactly absolve them from 75 years of not doing those things.