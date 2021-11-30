Midge Maisel has set her sights on becoming a stand-up comedy headliner in the first look at The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s fourth season. Rachel Brosnahan returns in all her ‘60s fashion glory as Midge, and is ready to bid adieu to her opening gig acts. Along with manager Susie (Alex Borstein), the two plot Midge’s next moves in the newly released teaser.

Advertisement

The two are essentially asking “Shy Baldwin who” after the season three finale debacle, in which Midge almost accidentally outs the legendary comic in her act at the Apollo Theater and is promptly dropped from his nationwide tour.



Now, she wants to be able to “say what she wants” in her performance just like Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) does. Susie is obviously unnerved by the demand, but if we know anything about her, it’s that she comes through—even if it means committing insurance fraud by burning down her dead mother’s home.

As seen in the short teaser, their conversation plays out over new footage, including Midge smashing a taxi, smiling at Lenny’s TV act, and literally dropping the mic after an act. In this season, Midge wants total creative freedom, which creates a rift between her and her family and friends.

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns after an over two-year long wait, as the previous season dropped in December 2019. The production was delayed due to the pandemic, but season four will consist of eight episodes releasing on a weekly basis.

Cast members Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollack, Caroline Aaron reprise their roles in season four. After Gilmore Girls cast member Liza Weil had a cameo in season three as bassist Carole Keen, fellow Sherman-Palladino alums Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia will make appearances in season four. Gilmore Girls’ Brian Tarantina and Emily Bergl have also briefly appeared on the Emmy-winning show.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season four will premiere on February 18 with two episodes. Instead of the usual binge release, two new episodes will drop every Friday for four weeks.