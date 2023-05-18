Maisel’s Cheeky Upstage Moment - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel S4 | Prime Video

Still hurting from being kicked off of Shy Baldwin’s tour at the end of season three, Midge is dragged by Susie to a downtown club in a bright coral V-neck dress embellished with buttons and a belt. The club’s manager Bobby, who isn’t a fan of women comics, won’t let Midge perform, especially because of her very public and very humiliating dismissal from Shy Baldwin. However, with bottom-of-the-barrel comic Billy Jones out on a smoke break when his name is called for his set, Susie locks him out, and Midge takes the stage to replicate his set (“better and in heels!”), highlighting the misogyny of his jokes. Bobby has her removed from the stage mid-sentence, banning her for life because of her impressive, impromptu impersonation.

8. Feathers at the Fontainebleau (season 3, episode 6)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Screenshot: YouTube/Prime Video

“1960 … change is coming,” Midge asserts to the audience—which includes her parents—as she opens for Shy Baldwin at Miami’s Fontainebleau hotel. She, too, has made a change to her signature black dress, swapping a fit-and-flare look for a pencil dress silhouette and adding pink and black feathers at the hem for a bolder texture. Midge’s striking outfit supports her discussion of navigating the changing political landscape as a woman, including the newly approved birth-control pill. She questions if she can be taken seriously while also enjoying more frivolous aspects of life, asking, “Does being a modern woman mean I have to give up being a girl?” Like, can’t she want President JFK to enact his six-point healthcare plan and dump Jackie to marry her? The crowd’s cheers and laughter point to yes.

7. “Miss America” in Paris (season 2, episode 1)

Mrs. Maisel Paris Stand Up | The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel | Prime Video

During her trip to Paris with her father to retrieve her mother, Midge finds herself in a French drag club in season two’s premiere episode. Wearing a light blue dress and jacket set, a pink beret, and crimson gloves, Midge looks trés chic when she inadvertently ends up onstage and at the mic. Introduced simply as “Miss America,” Midge begins interacting with the audience, finding a fellow New Yorker in the audience who is fluent in French to translate her entire set. She recaps her season-one journey while highlighting cultural differences between America and France.

6. Nautical night out (season 5, episode 5)

Midge Maisel and Her Fundraiser Stand-Up | The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel | Prime Video

Donning a navy blue dress with light pink stripes on wide lapels, Midge takes to the sea to perform a set for “Ditty-Doo Diaper Cream,” a potential sponsor for The Gordon Ford Show. As a mom who is very familiar with the product, she has plenty of on-topic jokes in her arsenal, saving the day and the potential partnership when Gordon refuses to attend the event. At first, the gig is smooth sailing, with Midge getting big laughs from the advertisers during her set. It’s when she rescues a female server from sexual harassment with one of the company’s execs that she drifts into choppy waters with farcical arrest charges.

5. Wedding toast (season 1, episode 1)

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 1 Wedding Speech | Prime Video

Zakowska was inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s Givenchy bridal look in Funny Face for Midge’s introductory look. The audience meets the newly betrothed Mrs. Maisel in the very first shot of the series, where she is dolled up in her wedding outfit—an elegant ivory, tea-length, tulle and lace dress and a shoulder length veil pinned to her hair with a white bow. No, we don’t see her reciting her vows or kissing her groom. She is giving a comedic toast at her reception, providing an unknowing glimpse of what’s to come in her future. “Who does that?” she asks, playfully. A future standup comedian, that’s who.

4. Seeing red (season 1, episode 2)

Rachel Brosnahan
Photo: Nicole Rivelli/Amazon Studios

After a heated Yom Kippur dinner, Midge storms into the Gaslight Cafe with a ruby red dress with a Queen Anne neckline to match her mood. Zakowska designed the outfit with a “strength and power” in mind for the character. Susie pushes the artist who is mid-performance off the stage so Midge can begin her set without losing steam. Midge’s bewilderment spills out as she reveals that she learned during dinner that her father-in-law owned her house, and now that she and her husband are getting divorced, she has no idea where she is going to live. After mocking Officer Peluso—the cop who arrested her during her first set—when he walks up to the stage during her set, Midge finds herself in jail once again.

3. Patriotism at the USO show (season 3, episode 1)

Maisel Entertaining the Troops | Prime Video

For her first gig with the famous singer Shy Baldwin, Midge shows off her patriotism in her gorgeous navy blue, empire-waist, halter dress with a flowing red bow down the back, plus elbow-length, white gloves, and a bedazzled red-blue-and-silver hair clip. Performing at a USO show, Midge relates to the soldiers by translating what military lingo could mean in more salacious contexts and by imagining the military version of women-interest magazine articles.

2. Wondering at the Wolford (season 4, episode 8)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Photo: Amazon Studios

Taking place minutes before an unexpected raid at the Wolford Burlesque Club, Midge solemnly reflects on the emotional endurance of men versus women during the season four finale. Wearing a stunning black and magenta fit-and-flare dress with a cerulean belt, she hits the stage after her father-in-law Moishe ends up at the hospital due to a heart attack. Instead of her typical fast-paced, comedic stream-of-consciousness, Midge recounts moments of vulnerability from the men in her life and shares somber observations regarding the fortitude and quiet industriousness of nurses compared to doctors who operate with a god-like attitude. Midge asks, “Are women more important than god? What if we discover one day that we were always the ones in charge?”

1. Signature Mrs. Maisel look (season 1, episode 8)

Rachel Brosnahan
Photo: Nicole Rivelli/Amazon Studios

At the end of season one’s finale, Midge has found her signature look, reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast At Tiffany’s: two strings of pearls around her neck to compliment her black, A-line dress featuring bows on both shoulders. With her ex-husband Joel watching from the audience, she performs a triumphant set, despite hecklers in the audience. Midge also reveals the stage name she has finally settled on after her comedy comrade Lenny Bruce prompts her in his introduction. In the final line of the season, she signs off from her set and the episode with, “My name is Mrs. Maisel, thank you and good night!”

