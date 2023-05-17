Medusa Sings My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome To The Black Parade” | Season 9 Ep 14 |The Masked Singer

Last week’s semi-final winnowed the field down to just two, after it was revealed—shockingly—that the acapella-singing, heavily harmonizing five-person “California Roll” group was actually Pentatonix all along. Tonight’s final, then, saw The Macaw face off against The Medusa, with the gorgon triumphing over the endangered bird in the end with a breathy rendition of My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome To The Black Parade,” and with The Macaw forced to reveal themselves as singer David Archuleta.

The Reveal: The Finalists Are UNMASKED | Season 9 Ep. 14 | The Masked Singer

And while we, personally, think it would be way more interesting if the prize for winning The Masked Singer was never, ever having to reveal that you were on The Masked Singer, the producers continue to refuse our calls. And so it was time to reveal Medusa, as well: Singer Bishop Briggs, who will now get to add to her various accolades the fact that she kicked the shit out of a 97-year-old Dick Van Dyke in a celebrity singing competition.

The Reveal: The Finalists Are UNMASKED | Season 9 Ep. 14 | The Masked Singer

(Also, we don’t necessarily want to harp on this point, but isn’t it a little disappointing when someone does really well on this show and then, woo, they turn out to be a professional singer? If we were George Wendt, busting out Huey Lewis songs in a giant Moose costume, we might ask for some handicapping in that regard.)

Watch
Oh look! Kanye West has more dumb things to say
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Dwayne Johnson on why Black Adam was the movie he had to make
October 18, 2022
Adidas is rethinking this whole "working with Kanye West" thing
October 6, 2022

Nevertheless: Briggs is the victor, and was gracious in victory, expressing her love for Archuleta and for the competition as a whole. And Ken Jeong was also there, because that’s how this show works.

Advertisement