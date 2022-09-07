America’s favorite fever dream of a series is coming back, with a whole new world salad format featuring phrases such as “double-unmasking.” As The Masked Singer approaches its eighth season, it’s switching up the rules and bringing in a whole new slate of celebrities that aren’t Rudy Giuliani.



The logistics of each episode will go down as followed: Each episode will feature three costumed celebrities who will perform a number at the top of the episode. The studio audience will then vote for their favorite, and the performer with the least number of votes will unmask right then and there before moving into the VIP section, which apparently exists.

Preview: TV’s Global Phenomenon Is Back | THE MASKED SINGER

The remaining two contestants will compete in a “Battle Royale” where they will take turns singing the same song. The winner will be “crowned,” the “King Or Queen Of The Masked Singer,” moving onto the semi-finals, and the loser will reveal their true identity. W omp womp.

Advertisement

Some of the elaborate costumes featured this season include the dragon in a wedding gown a.k.a. “Bride,” as well as “Avocado,” “Venus Fly Trap,” “Sir Bugaboo,” “Scarecrow,” “Hedgehog,” and “Mummies.”

Non-competing celebrities will make appearances this season, including Donny Osmond, maestro Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Muppets, Will Arnett, Leslie Jordan, Joel McHale, Tori Spelling, Jon Lovitz, Jodie Sweetin, Carrot Top, Blue Man Group, former couple Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel, Sheila E., and Drew Carey.

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 60% off Wayfair Warehouse Clearout Affordable home upgrades

Plenty of eclectic and severely discounted picks are available at Wayfair's Warehouse Clearout sale. Buy at Wayfair Advertisement

The series will also implement theme nights, comprising of “Vegas Night,” “Comedy Roast,” “Hall Of Fame,” “Muppets Night,” “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night,” “TV Themes,” “’90s Night,” “Thanksgiving” and “Fright Night,” which will not only dictate song selections, costumes, celebrity guests, and set design, but also offer hints on who’s under the mask. So yeah, a lot going on.

FOX’s The Masked Singer makes its return on September 21.