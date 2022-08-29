In the new episode of Danielle Fishel’s podcast, Pod Meets World, she and special guest Lance Bass not only reminisced on their late ‘90s romance but also revealed the two are working on a movie about their big prom night.

“Lance and I are actually working on a movie about our love story and about our prom experience,” Fishel says in the episode, per Variety. “I dated Lance for about a year while I was on Boy Meets World. It was my senior year and Lance came with me to my high school prom.”



The two first met when NSYNC appeared on a live special for Boy Meets World. After fellow bandmate Justin Timberlake helped Bass get Fishel’s number, the two dated for about a year, attending Fishel’s senior prom together.

“Lance and I had a very wonderful, very warm, loving relationship but it was completely lacking of intimacy—intimacy in the romantic sense,” Fishel explains. “Lance and I had a hotel room booked and I had a vision for what that night was going to be and Lance was very nervous about what my vision for that night was going to be. That is the night Lance talks about, where he felt like he was hurting me by not being honest with himself or anyone else about what was going on in his life so it was kind of the impetus for him to say, ‘I’m going to end our relationship.’”

Actor Lauren Lapkus (Good Girls, Orange Is The New Black) and Marie Holland (Happiest Season) are on board to write the script for the feature, which will dive into Bass’ conflicted feelings as a closeted gay man attending prom with a young woman and how this helped him publicly come out in 2006.

“The reason we wanted to make this prom story into a film, I think so many people can relate to that story; so many people in the LGBT community, their prom night was the night they were like, ‘Oh, wait a minute. This can’t happen anymore,’” he says. “This was the catalyst for me that made me start to accept myself, which took a long time after that, but that was definitely the first little straw that broke.”