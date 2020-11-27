The Meyers family burns the holiday with their Thanksgiving roast

Clockwise, from top-left: Seth, Josh, Hilary, and Larry Meyers Screenshot : Late Night With Seth Meyers

Happy post-Thanksgiving, everybody! Whether you succumbed to familial pressure and/or the anti-mask propaganda of the GOP death cult and potentially infected your family with COVID in person, or sat alone watching Mystery Science Theater Turkey Day reruns and pretending to everyone on your glitchy Zoom call that that was only your first beer, you made it through. And now there are the annual post-holiday traditions to look forward to. A towering sink full of dishes to wash! Hangovers! And the sweet, sour promise of warmed- and picked- over leftovers. Thankfully also is the prospect of watching the yearly goof-around that is Seth Meyers inviting his apparently loving and good-natured family do their clan’s Late Night Thanksgiving get-together.



Of course, getting together is a relative term these perilously infectious days, so the Meyers family met up on son Seth’s NBC wifi feed, with brother Josh, mom Hilary, and dad Larry joining in virtual unison to roast the day’s festivities with an all-Meyers version of Seth’s rapid-fire “Ya Burnt” segment. Each reporting in from their separate, socially distanced locations, every Meyers took turns taking Thanksgiving staples out to the woodshed. Parsnips? “Pale perversions of nature” that look like that time you accidentally saw your grandfather’s withered junk, according to former MadTV and That ’70s Show’s Josh. Stuffing? Delicious, but deeply suspect, pronounced Larry of the person who first thought about shoving a loaf of stale bread up a turkey’s butt. And don’t get Hilary started on those lame-ass hand turkeys her kids brought home from school every year until they got out of the house and on TV. (You thought Seth Meyers wouldn’t make his mom flip off America in assessing this kindergarten crap? You’re burnt.)

Look, we’ve all got to make our own fun in these troubled times of an out-of-control pandemic, a (thankfully) outgoing administration seemingly on the pandemic’s side when it comes to efficient prevention or consistent messaging, and the for-some shocking revelation that not seeing your family at the holidays is even more stressful than seeing them. But if the Meyers family can come together to give each other shit while roasting insignificant side-dishes and Larry’s dying, antiquated l aptop, then maybe there’s hope. At least of keeping our sense of humor until we can all go back to annoying each other in person again.