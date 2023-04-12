Move over, Daisy Jones And The Six! There’s another faux 70s rock band ready to tell their own “ making the album” story, and they actually have six members in the group (sorry, Camila). The Muppets’ Electric Mayhem band— featuring the members of Dr. Teeth, Animal, Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot, and Lips—are ready to craft the album of their careers (and the first one at that) in Disney+’s trailer for The Muppets Mayhem.

Starring Lilly Singh (Dollface) as young music executive Nora, the musical comedy series follows Jim Henson’s Muppet musicians as they embark on finally putting down some tracks for a full-length record... 45 years into their career. Though, that creative process will face some turbulence as “the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current-day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album,” reads Disney+’s synopsis for the show.

The Muppets Mayhem | Official Trailer | Disney+

In the trailer, we see teases of those modern-day music industry woes, like Animal facing the content grind of staying relevant via TikTok. Another issue arises from what looks like a fandom war started on Twitter (where else), pitting The Electric Mayhem against the scariest of online stans: the Bey-Hive and the Swifties.

Alongside Singh, Saara Chaudry (The Breadwinner), Taj Mowry (Baby Daddy), and Anders Holm (Workaholics), the cast features guest stars like Lil Nas X, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Ben Schwartz, Danny Trejo, Morgan Freeman, Rachel Bloom, Nicole Byer, Paula Abdul, Tommy Lee and plenty of others accompanying the Muppets group in the faux musical documentary-style show.

In a similar vein to Daisy Jones And The Six, we’re also getting a full-blown fake album from T he Electric Mayhem, with former 4 Non Blondes singer and Grammy-nominated songwriter Linda Perry producing the soundtrack. The Electric Mayhem will be available to stream starting May 10th, with a vinyl pressing coming out on May 12.

The Disney+ original series was developed and written by executive producers Adam F. Goldberg (The Goldbergs), Bill Barretta (The Muppets) and co-executive producer Jeff Yorkes. Michael Bostick, Kris Eber and The Muppets Studio’s David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter also join the project as executive producers.

Get ready to jam out when The Muppets Mayhem premieres all episodes on May 10, streaming on Disney+.

