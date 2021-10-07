Variety reporting



Advertisement

Good news today for all the artful dodgers, cunning scroungers, irrepressible rapscallions, and other Dickensian riff-raff out there in our audience : The Peaky Blinders movie is on its way. Not any time soon, mind you—with Variety reporting that creator Steven Knight has declared that the film finale to the series will begin filming in 18 months, landing it some time in 2023 . But it’s coming, all the same.

The original Peaky Blinder series, which stars Cillian Murphy as early 20th century gang leader Tommy Shelby, has ru n for five seasons so far on first BBC Two, and then BBC One in the U.K., and runs on Netflix elsewhere, including the U.S. The show originally co-starred Sam Neill, the late Helen McCr ory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Joe Cole, Ned Denneh y, Benjamin Zephaniah, Alfie Evans-Meese, Annabelle Wallis, Andy Nyman, Charlie Creed-Miles, Iddo Goldberg, and Tommy Flanagan, and later expanded out to include a pretty staggering array of major names— most notably Tom Hardy (who joined the show in a recurring fashion in its second season), Adrien Brody, Anya Taylor-Joy, and more.

Per Knight, the show’s sixth season has already been shot, and is now in the process of finishing its edits. The series creator was talking to the BFI London Film Festival today, revealing that, after that sixth season is finished, “T hen I am going to write the feature which will be set in and shot in Birmingham. And that will probably be the sort of the end of the road for Peaky Blinders as we know it.” Knight said he might consider doing other shows in the Peaky Blinders universe, which encompasses some pretty wide swathes of Irish history from 1919 onward, but noted that he dislikes the term spin-off for such “related” projects, and that he’s unlikely to stay on in a major creative capacity on them in any case.

So, there you have it: Six seasons and a movie, the holy grail of TV survival. Congrats to all the Blinders out there, really, Peaky or otherwise.