Margot Robbie says Matt Reeves swiped the Penguin from Birds Of Prey

Matt Reeves isn’t a criminal mastermind like his The Penguin muse Oz Cobb, but he did steal one pretty major thing: Penguin himself. Margot Robbie exposed the director’s underhanded dealings in a recent Entertainment Weekly interview with her A Big Bold Beautiful Journey co-star Colin Farrell—who just happens to play The Penguin in The Batman and the eponymous, Reeves-produced HBO series.

“The first draft that Christina [Hodson] wrote of Birds Of Prey, the villain was the Penguin,” Robbie said, apparently prompting “visible shock” from her co-star. Robbie, of course, played Harley Quinn in that film, meaning the two definitely would have crossed paths. Apparently upon hearing that Birds Of Prey was playing with The Penguin, however, Reeves decided to intervene. “Matt Reeves said, ‘Don’t use the Penguin. I’m going to use him in my thing,'” Robbie recalled. “And so we swapped it to Black Mask.” Ewan McGregor ended up portraying the classic baddie in the 2020 film.

Hodson’s version of The Penguin was “amazing,” though, Robbie teased. She apparently still has a copy of the script on her computer, which Farrell said he’d like to read because “that’d be so fascinating.” What a fun crossover that probably was for DC fans living in a parallel universe.

While the two characters may not get to interact in this universe, The Penguin, at least, will definitely be back in Reeves’ long-anticipated The Batman: Part II. Harley Quinn’s future is less certain as James Gunn remakes the DCU, though the boss did previously tease that Robbie’s part in it all—if she has one—”will be revealed down the line.” Maybe a Quinn/Penguin face-off is in our future after all.