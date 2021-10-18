Ask any fan of drag, comedy, or RuPaul’s Drag Race, and they’ll tell you: Shangela, Eureka, and Bob The Drag Queen can turn some looks. The fashion flare is certainly on display in the trio’s HBO show, We’re Here, which kicked off its second season last week.

In celebration of both drag and the wildly talented teams that helped put those looks together, we sat down with Shangela, Bob, and Eureka to talk through the looks from the first five episodes. Since episodes three through five haven’t aired yet, you’ll have to wait for those, but in the video below, you can watch the trio talk about the big hair, big boobs, and tiny dogs that dominated the looks from this season’s first two episodes.

If you’re not into the whole reading thing, here are some choice tidbits:

In this look, Eureka said the prompt was “the higher the hair, the closer to God,” noting that her look was “a wig on top, and then the back of my dress had magnets built in so that the whole bottom half of my hair actually magnets to the top of my dress and then is blended together.” “It’s a good 22 ponytails“ worth of bonus hair, she explains.



For his Temecula style, Bob The Drag Queen channeled some Real Housewives Of Orange County realness, explaining, “I was going for a pumped up housewife who’s maybe had a little bit of Restylane and Juvederm and maybe a little bit of cheek filler to keep up with the ladies next door.”



Shangela can relate. She loved her Temecula outfit, telling us, “I mean, look at us. We look rich, OK?” She explains, “For my look, I was thinking very Legally Blonde, very Elle Woods...It just felt so feminine and fun and almost Barbie in a way with the tiny purse and the jewels in the hair... It felt like someone had taken a Barbie box and literally just put a little look at it and pulled the Barbie right on out and put her in Temecula.” Amen.



We’re Here airs Mondays on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.