The Emmy-nominated reality series, We’re Here, returns on this month to inspire confidence, connection, and love in small-town America. Renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela embark on another road trip to share the art of drag with townies across the U.S.

“We’re still here,” Shangela teases. “And we better turn it out.”

The second season debuts on National Coming Out Day, with the queens recruiting local residents from Spartanburg, SC, Temecula, CA, Del Rio, TX, Selma, AL, Evansville, IN, Watertown, SD, Kona, HI, and Grand Junction, CO to participate in one-night-only drag shows, they inspire their “drag daughters” to express their genuine selves in front of their families, friends, and communities. “Turn it out” they will, as the shows and looks are here to stun.

In the first season, the queens sashayed through towns such as Branson, MO, Ruston, LA, and Twin Falls, ID. In her review for The A.V. Club, Kate Kulzick wrote:

“There’s a lot to appreciate in We’re Here. Fans of Queer Eye-style makeover shows will enjoy the drag transformations and heartwarming emotional moments. Fans of Shangela, Bob, and Eureka will be happy to spend more time with these charismatic performers. They have an easy chemistry and it’s a pleasure to watch people dedicated to and skilled in their craft as they work. Perhaps most importantly, though, fans of live entertainment and drag will enjoy the final performances, which are uniformly strong.”

Bob the Drag Queen won season eight of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and went on to take on small acting roles in Rough Night, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and High Maintenance. In 2019, she was named one of the most powerful drag queens in America by New York Magazine alongside Shangela and Eureka.

Eureka O’Hara competed in two seasons of Drag Race before placing third in the most recent season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Shangela competed very early on in Drag Race, participating in the second and third season, and then tying for third place in the third season of All Stars. Over the years, Shangela’s appeared in numerous high-profile films and television series, including Community, Broad City, The X-Files, Lovecraft Country, and A Star Is Born.

We’re Here returns for its 8-episode, second season on October 11. Episodes will debut weekly on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.