The revolution begins in the new Dune: Part Two trailer

The first trailer for Dune: Part Two was relatively quiet, with ominous talk about revenge and bad guys worrying about what will happen if Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides is somehow still alive (spoilers for the last movie: he is), and it built up to the peak sci-fi radness of Paul riding a giant sandworm. There’s nothing quiet at all about this new trailer, which almost exclusively features characters yelling at each other about what they believe and how they think the coming space-war should be fought. And that goes double for Javier Bardem, who literally yells about what he believes.

It makes sense that everybody’s yelling, though, since the survivors of House Atreides plus the Fremen of Arrakis are now openly rebelling against the creepily smooth and white Harkonnens—including Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, and newcomer Austin Butler. That means Chalamet’s Paul, embracing his prophesied status as the Fremen messiah, gets to make some rousing speeches to the regulars folks, but also Zendaya’s Chani gets to blow some shit up and just be generally awesome.

Dune: Part Two | Official Trailer 2

There were a ton of people in the first Dune movie who didn’t get to do much, like Zendaya, and it looks like Part Two is going to make up for that—even if the movie will also have to make room for other new additions like Christopher Walken’s Shaddam IV, emperor of the universe.

Dune: Part Two, directed by Denis Villeneuve, will be in theaters—and specifically in theaters, unlike the first movie’s simultaneous HBO Max premiere, which nobody liked except for the people who actually chose to watch it that way because they weren’t comfortable going to theaters yet—on November 3.