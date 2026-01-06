Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are cops playing robbers in The Rip trailer Damon, Affleck, Stephen Yeun, and Teyana Teylor are pulling a heist and looking for snitches director Joe Carnahan's The Rip, coming to Netflix this January.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, the original Boston bad boys who once convinced a nation to ask, “How do you like them apples?,” are hitting the streets and ripping it up for a new heist. Reuniting for the fourth time since 2019, Damon and Affleck play a pair of compromised cops in The Rip, which sees their team seize a cartel’s bounty and find it too tempting to turn it in. The trailer for this Miami-based heist thriller feels like it’s going for Heat but lands at Den Of Thieves—not that that’s necessarily a bad thing. After a busy 2025, which saw the release of two films by writer-director Joe Carnahan, Shadow Force and Not Without Hope, the filmmaker is returning to the grittier side of action again.