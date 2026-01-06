Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are cops playing robbers in The Rip trailer

Damon, Affleck, Stephen Yeun, and Teyana Teylor are pulling a heist and looking for snitches director Joe Carnahan's The Rip, coming to Netflix this January.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  January 5, 2026 | 8:32pm
Cr. Claire Folger/Netflix
Film News Ben Affleck
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, the original Boston bad boys who once convinced a nation to ask, “How do you like them apples?,” are hitting the streets and ripping it up for a new heist. Reuniting for the fourth time since 2019, Damon and Affleck play a pair of compromised cops in The Rip, which sees their team seize a cartel’s bounty and find it too tempting to turn it in. The trailer for this Miami-based heist thriller feels like it’s going for Heat but lands at Den Of Thieves—not that that’s necessarily a bad thing. After a busy 2025, which saw the release of two films by writer-director Joe Carnahan, Shadow Force and Not Without Hope, the filmmaker is returning to the grittier side of action again.

Here’s the synopsis:

Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.

The Rip stars Damon, Affleck, Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Scott Adkins, and Kyle Chandler. It streams on January 16 on Netflix.

