Dwayne Johnson has been attached to play Black Adam in a DC superhero movie for nearly 10 years, and with Jaume Collet-Serra’s Black Adam finally coming out in October, Johnson has earned a chance to milk it a bit. A few weeks ago he showed up at DC’s Comic-Con panel as Black Adam, which mostly meant flying in and scowling at people (he didn’t even zap anybody with his lightning powers!), and—as a handful of people learned at movie theaters last weekend—he also showed up as both Black Adam and Black Adam’s pet jackal in DC League Of Super-Pets (which already stars Johnson as Krypto The Superdog).

And now, because Dwayne Johnson isn’t living if he’s not promoting (you can take the man out of the WWE, but etc., etc.), he has released the full Black Adam scene from Super-Pets to promote both of his 2022 DC movies (and to promote Teremana Tequila, naturally). He even notes that he plays nearly every character in the scene, presumably to establish that they can’t make any future League Of Super-Pets movies without letting him play Krypto and Anubis and Black Adam. And maybe he should also play Superman? And Hobbs from Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw can stop by! And John Notice, which we assume was his character’s name in Red Notice! And Billy Ballers, his character from Rampage!

Anyway, here’s the Super-Pets clip, which pokes some fun at the idea of Black Adam being an antihero and how that’s basically just a villain. Do kids care about antiheroes? The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are still around, so kids still know who Raphael is, but he’s really more of a hero with a bad attitude than an antihero like Black Adam. Either way: Teremana Tequila, hashtag tequila of the people. It’s not for kids.

