While heartache, young love, and the constant that is summers at Cousins Beach are all likely to make their return in The Summer I Turned Pretty’s second season, two new faces will be joining Belly and the crew as well. The Amazon Prime Video adaptation of Jenny Han’s teen romance book series has added Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher in recurring roles for the show’s upcoming season, reports Variety.

As of right now, there’s no official news as to who either Sedgwick or Fisher could be playing in the series, but let’s put on our best Detective Benoit Blanc southern drawl and get to the bottom of this mystery.

On the official Twitter account for The Summer I Turned Pretty, an announcement video was released showcasing Fisher and Sedgwick very casually chilling in a set trailer and reading It’s Not Summer Without You, the sequel book that season two is likely to follow. But pause! The name “ Skye” is written on the door of the trailer, which after copious amounts of internet research isn’t a name for any characters in the book. It’s likely that Skye is a new character created for the show, similar to author Cleveland Castillo or many of the debutante girls Belly becomes friends with.

Advertisement

Known for her Emmy-winning role in the crime procedural The Closer, Sedgwick has appeared in shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Ten Days In The Valley, as well as in the films Something To Talk About, Singles, and The Edge Of Seventeen.

Fisher had her breakout role in Bo Burnham’s directorial debut Eighth Grade, which nabbed her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in 2019. Recently, she’s been seen in Netflix’s 2022 Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot sequel and in a recurring role on Barry’s third season. Fisher’s next role has her freeing her bestie from a demon in the 1980s-set horror- comedy My Best Friend’s Exorcism, hitting Amazon Prime September 30.