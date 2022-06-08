Prime Video is pretty confident in its latest teen romance, because The Summer I Turned Pretty has already received a second season renewal before the first has even aired. The series, an adaptation of Jenny Han’s bestselling YA series, is set to premiere the seven-episode first season on June 17.

The Summer I Turned Pretty follows Belly (Lola Tung), a teen caught in a love triangle with brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno), with whom she’s spent every summer of her childhood. The first season is expected to adapt Han’s novel of the same name, the first in a trilogy that includes It’s Not Summer Without You and We’ll Always Have Summer.

“As fans anticipate the beach fun and young romance in the upcoming first season, we’re excited to announce more summer to come with a second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty,” Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said in a statement to Variety. “We look forward to our Prime Video customers returning to Cousins Beach with Jenny Han and her characters as they continue their coming-of-age journeys for another season.”

Advertisement

​​“When I decided to adapt Summer for television, I knew we’d need more than one season to honor the story we are telling,” said Han in her own statement. “To receive a second season pickup ahead of the premiere of Season One is beyond my wildest dreams. I am so grateful to Amazon Studios for this amazing vote of confidence in our show, and cannot wait to bring our incredible team back together to tell the next chapter in our story.”

Per Variety, Han’s co-showrunner Gabrielle Stanton will serve solely as executive producer on the second season, with Sarah Kucserka (High Fidelity) stepping in as co-showrunner. The series is the first television writing credit for Han, who also wrote the book series To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, later adapted for Netflix.