Ambulance (Available September 30)

Ambulance - Official Trailer [HD]

If you are not a fan of the films of Michael Bay, there’s probably little that can be said to sway you. However, if you’re ambivalent about the master of flashy montage and the king of modern machismo, then you’re going to want to check out his 2022 release Ambulance. It seems like fans of Bay didn’t really take to this film as it hit screens in mid-spring and promptly flamed out, which is odd as the trailer promised a thrilling heist starring Jake Gyllenhaal (Nightcrawler) as Danny, a go-getter when it comes to making (or stealing) money who is approached by his brother Will (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, 2021’s Candyman) with a serious need for fast cash. Danny’s plan involves a bank robbery for about 30 times the amount Will needs, but for reasons of family dynamics and financial need, Will reluctantly agrees. After all, it’s an easy gig … until it isn’t. Ambulance features all the brightly lit, slick montages and cacophonous car chases you’d expect from a Michael Bay joint, but there also seems to be a human angle which is something Bay is definitely not known for. The A.V. Club’s Todd Gilchrist got exactly what was going on in Ambulance noted the film “is boilerplate Michael Bay, a thrill ride full of muscle and testosterone and style.”