Dakota Fanning and Jake Johnson's relationship in The Sun Never Sets must drive their friends crazy

A trailer for Joe Swanberg's new film sees the actors in a high-stakes, up-and-down relationship.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 8, 2026 | 2:16pm
Image courtesy of IFC Films
Film News The Sun Never Sets
Dakota Fanning and Jake Johnson's relationship in The Sun Never Sets must drive their friends crazy

Sometimes, it’s fun to be in the midst of a chaotic, emotionally volatile situationship, the kind of on-again, off-again romantic liaison that drives you absolutely crazy. This kind of relationship, the one that Dakota Fanning and Jake Johnson seem to have in the first trailer for The Sun Never Sets, is also the kind of romantic situation designed to drive their friends just as absolutely crazy. Debby Ryan’s character here seems to be supportive enough, but we’ll see how long she’s able to last. 

The official synopsis for The Sun Never Sets reads:  

Wendy (Dakota Fanning) believes she’s perfectly happy in her relationship, until her older boyfriend, Jack (Jake Johnson), who is divorced with children, insists they take a break to make sure she’s truly okay giving up on the idea of marriage and babies. During this time, Wendy unexpectedly runs into her ex, Chuck (Cory Michael Smith), who reignites her carefree and spontaneous side, and suddenly seems to want a family. The three of them navigate a chaotic, confusing, and often funny relationship triangle, reminding us that the pursuit of love is beautiful and messy all at once. The film was shot on 35mm on location in Alaska.

The Sun Never Sets is written and directed by Joe Swanberg and premiered earlier this year at SXSW, where it was well received. The film opens in Chicago on August 28, and everywhere else on September 4. 

 
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