Dakota Fanning and Jake Johnson's relationship in The Sun Never Sets must drive their friends crazy A trailer for Joe Swanberg's new film sees the actors in a high-stakes, up-and-down relationship.

Sometimes, it’s fun to be in the midst of a chaotic, emotionally volatile situationship, the kind of on-again, off-again romantic liaison that drives you absolutely crazy. This kind of relationship, the one that Dakota Fanning and Jake Johnson seem to have in the first trailer for The Sun Never Sets, is also the kind of romantic situation designed to drive their friends just as absolutely crazy. Debby Ryan’s character here seems to be supportive enough, but we’ll see how long she’s able to last.