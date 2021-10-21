There may not be any giant rotating rooms that slowly explode in a burst of long-buried light, but let’s give it time: After it leaked last night, Sony has officially released the trailer for Uncharted, the big-screen adaptation of the popular video game series. And before you say, “Wait a minute, that guy looks awfully young to be the craggy and weathered adventurer Nathan Drake,” let’s go ahead and confirm that, yes, this is a prequel. Hollywood, thy name is predictable.

Advertisement

Still! For those who have followed the 13-year journey to the cinema of Nathan, Sully, Chloe, and more, it’s exciting to finally see this thing come to fruition.

True, it’s not the Nathan Fillion-starring version we initially envisioned (guess he’ll have to settle for that fun fan-made short film he did), nor the brief time we thought Mark Wahlberg might play Nathan Drake (blessings) before returning to play Sully. But it actually exists, which we genuinely doubted might ever happen.

Tom Holland, though younger than the character fans have come to know (or older, if you count all the flashback sequences from Uncharted 4), makes for a solid adventurer-to-be, as the trailer implies we’ll see him go from bartender and amateur historian to globe-trotting hero in a matter of days (hours?).



Here, Wahlberg’s Sully recruits him to hunt for a long-lost treasure, because that’s what these guys do. It’s not long before we’re plunged straight into Drake’s endless parade of close calls, booby traps, and exotic destinations that constitute the typical work week for this guy.

Directed by Zombieland and Venom helmer Ruben Fleischer and co-starring Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas, Uncharted is scheduled to cry “no, no, no, no!” as it tumbles into theaters February 18, 2022. Hopefully Holland’s Drake makes it out of that whole “waking up falling from the sky à la the beginning of Predators” scenario.