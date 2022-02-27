The Uncharted movie may have won the top spot of another weekend, but the box office itself is anything but uncharted: The top five movies this week are the same as last week, movies six and seven just swapped places, and the only new additions in the top 10 didn’t even crack $2 million. So it’s not the most exciting weekend the U.S. box office has ever seen, but maybe everyone was busy alternating between Elden Ring and watching the news.

Advertisement

Anyway, Uncharted made another $23 million in its second week, which is a big drop, but it’s only another $20 million short of $100 million now. Those aren’t Spider-Man: No Way Home numbers, but they’re okay. It’s more than some other movies will make, at least.

Next is Channing Tatum’s underdog performer Dog, which expanded its rollout this week and made another $10 million, bringing it to $30 million. Then No Way Home, which made only $5 million this week but has already made $780 million, give or take. That’s certainly more than Death On The Nile will make, even if it’s just a hair under No Way Home this week (it’s at a total of $32 million after three weeks). If you remember this all from last week, you’ll know that Jackass Forever and its gleeful exploration of pain and male nudity is next, making $3 million and sitting at a total of $52 million.

The next chunk is where things get exciting: Sing 2 and Marry Me flip-flopped positions, the former now in sixth and the latter in seventh, though they both made similar amounts of money. Then are the new ones: Foo Fighters horror movie Studio 666 and the Peter Dinklage-starring Cyrano. The former made $1.5 million, but Cyrano made $1.4 million with less than half of the number of theaters. Finishing out the list is Scream, a movie that seemed like a fairly big hit at the time but is already a ways under Uncharted after seven weeks (it made $1.3 million and has $79 million total).

Here’s the top 10 again, courtesy of Box Office Mojo, in Google-friendly list format.

Uncharted

Dog

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Death On The Nile

Jackass Forever

Sing 2

Marry Me

Studio 666

Cyrano

Scream

