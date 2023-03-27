The White Lotus is going to Thailand

Pack your ugly beach sweater thing because The White Lotus is heading to Thailand for its fourth season. Per Variety, which broke the news , the show’s next season will likely take place at one of the four Four Seasons in Thailand, located in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, and the Golden Triangle. And no, before anyone asks, it won’t be at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, despite how perfect of a joke that is.

White already hinted at the overarching theme of the season last December in a behind-the-scenes video for HBO. “The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” he said. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

Advertisement

Drugs, money, power, sex are all things you can expect in The White Lotus. But Eastern religion and spirituality? While the prospect is challenging for us to wrap our minds around, perhaps it’s our only hope for bringing back Jennifer Coolidge after her character went boom boom off the side of a boat .



“I was thinking, it’d be so fun to bring Tanya back because she’s such a great character, but maybe that’s the journey for her, a journey to death,” he said. “Not that I really wanted to kill Tanya because I love her as a character and obviously love Jennifer, but I just felt like, we’re going to Italy, she’s such a diva—a larger-than-life female archetype—it felt like we could devise our own operatic conclusion to Tanya’s life and her story.”

G/O Media may get a commission Ooh. stunning. New Amazon Fire TVs QLED UHD 4K realness

Preorder or buy the new (and ultra-affordable) Amazon Fire TVs—the most expensive rings in around $600. Preorder or Buy at Amazon Advertisement

Advertisement

“It just made me laugh to think she would like take out this cabal of killers and, after she successfully does that, she just dies this derpy death, and it just felt like that’s just so Tanya.”

She’s not dead. She’s just waiting for the gang in the afterlife. This all adds up, considering there are probably a few fan theories about The White Lotus being purgatory. It’s certainly not heaven. Heaven would never stand for a staff member pooping in a suitcase . Who are we kidding? Her “derpy death” is canon . Unless they could figure out how to cure boat-related head trauma and drowning. One day, we’ll bring her back. One day...

