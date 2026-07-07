Kristen Stewart and Alia Shawkat are stoners over their heads in The Wrong Girls trailer

The film from writer-director Dylan Meyer opens in August.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 7, 2026 | 4:14pm
Photo: Neon
Film News The Wrong Girls
Kristen Stewart and Alia Shawkat are stoners over their heads in The Wrong Girls trailer

The stoner-in-over-their-head is a tried and true comedy genre. Now, joining the ranks of Harold & Kumar, poor Jane F. from Smiley Face, and many, many more, we’ve got The Wrong Girls. Kristen Stewart stars as Frankie and Alia Shawkat stars as Molly in the upcoming movie, which released its first trailer today. From the looks of it, Frankie and Molly end up on something much harder than marijuana, but manage to maintain their carefree joie de vivre even in their life-or-death and increasingly surreal situation. According to writer-director Dylan Meyer the movie is somewhat based on her friendship with producer Maggie McLean. “I kept making this joke during production that it was my memoir, which is very funny when you watch the movie because there’s giant squids and telepathy and all kinds of other stuff in it,” she says in the film’s press notes. “But it feels very autobiographical to me when I watch it.” 

The Wrong Girls also stars LaKeith Stanfield, Kate McKinnon, Geena Davis, Tony Hale, Zack Fox, and Seth Rogen and Kumail Nanjiani as the voice of Frankie and Molly’s cats. The movie blows into theaters on August 14.

 
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