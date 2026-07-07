Kristen Stewart and Alia Shawkat are stoners over their heads in The Wrong Girls trailer The film from writer-director Dylan Meyer opens in August.

The stoner-in-over-their-head is a tried and true comedy genre. Now, joining the ranks of Harold & Kumar, poor Jane F. from Smiley Face, and many, many more, we’ve got The Wrong Girls. Kristen Stewart stars as Frankie and Alia Shawkat stars as Molly in the upcoming movie, which released its first trailer today. From the looks of it, Frankie and Molly end up on something much harder than marijuana, but manage to maintain their carefree joie de vivre even in their life-or-death and increasingly surreal situation. According to writer-director Dylan Meyer the movie is somewhat based on her friendship with producer Maggie McLean. “I kept making this joke during production that it was my memoir, which is very funny when you watch the movie because there’s giant squids and telepathy and all kinds of other stuff in it,” she says in the film’s press notes. “But it feels very autobiographical to me when I watch it.”