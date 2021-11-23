Euphoria’s long- awaited second season now has an official release date. In addition to the date announcement, HBO also premiered a teaser for the n ew season that arrives in January— and it looks like it’s going to be even more intense than season one.



The teaser begins on a lighter note , featuring Zendaya’s Rue singing and dancing along to Frank Sinatra’s “Call Me Irresponsible” around the house while high. But that brief moment of happiness doesn’t seem to last long.



There’s a different scene, where someone (whose face isn’t shown) grabs Rue from behind, covering her mouth. Then, she’s shown forcefully being pinned against a wall, and choked by another man. There are guns, SWAT teams, punches thrown, partying, and tons of chaos.

The first season of Euphoria already made the Skins kids look like they had a peachy time in high school, so it’s intriguing—and quite frankly, terrifying—to think of what bigger danger Rue, Jules (Hunter Schafer), Maddy (Alexa Demie) and the rest can get themselves into.

Though filming of the second season was delayed due to the pandemic, HBO released two specials that provide an update on what happened after Rue and Jules’ relationship turned sour, and Jules abandoned Rue. The first special shows Rue coming to terms with her depression and relapse. Meanwhile, Jules’ special features her attending therapy and a ttempting to process the events that occurred in the first season of Euphoria—including h er attachment to the catfish Nate (Jake Elordi) created that she’d fallen for.

Jules’ special ends with Rue visiting her, but when Jules tries to apologize, Rue isn’t ready to fully forgive her former love. So, this season will pick up where the specials left off, answering the question about whether Rue and Jules’ relationship is salvageable.

This upcoming season will also introduce three new characters, played by Minka Kelly, Dominic Fike (whom briefly appears in the teaser), and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.



Euphoria’s second season arrives on January 9.