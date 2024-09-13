Tim Meadows lands a sitcom pilot, and more casting news
Tim Meadows will lead a new workplace sitcom pilot for CBS, plus more casting news this weekPhoto by: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Is it possible that network television is so back? That’s the immediate reaction to hearing CBS bought a new workplace comedy pilot starring Tim Meadows. Per Deadline, the sitcom is called DMV, and Meadows “will play former high school English teacher Gregg, the examiner who likes to get through the driving tests, and the day, as quickly as possible. An uncanny ability to make dead-on observations of those around him, Gregg is sardonic, defeated and would love nothing more than to retire.” Doesn’t this concept just feel refreshingly pre-streaming? (Dana Klein will serve as showrunner, writing the series based on a short story by author Katherine Heiny.)
Elsewhere in the world of casting this week, there’s an open call for the Harry Potter kids over at HBO, Shailene Woodley is playing Jackie Jormp-Jomp Janis Joplin in a new biopic, Saturday Night Live picked up a few new cast members (and said goodbye to one), Josh Brolin will not be playing a Green Lantern, plus more news below.
- •Remember The Office reboot/spin-off/whatever it is? Melvin Gregg (American Vandal, Snowfall), Chelsea Frei (Poker Face, The Cleaning Lady) and Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever) have joined Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore in the new show from Greg Daniels. [via Deadline]
- •Yerin Ha has officially been cast as the next love interest, “Sophie Baek,” opposite Luke Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton.
- •Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine) and Maika Monroe (Longlegs) will star in The 100 Nights Of Hero, the feminist retelling of One Thousand And One Nights from Julia Jackman based on Isabel Greenberg’s graphic novel of the same name. Nicholas Galitzine will play the “lecherous villain Manfred” in the film; Charli xcx is also involved somehow. [via Deadline]
- •Patrick Hughes’ War Machine, starring Reacher‘s Alan Ritchson, has rounded out its ensemble cast: Dennis Quaid, Stephan James (The Piano Lesson), Jai Courtney (Suicide Squad), and Esai Morales (Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning) have joined, as well as Blake Richardson (Mystery Road), Keiynan Lonsdale (The Flash), and Daniel Webber (The Dirt). [via The Hollywood Reporter]
- •Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Man Noir live-action series continues to build an interesting and impressive cast, with Brendan Gleeson (recently of Joker 2 on the DC side) joining the cast in the villain role. [via Variety]
- •Vincent D’Onofrio (Daredevil) has boarded Darren Aronofsky’s thriller Caught Stealing, starring Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, and more. [via Deadline]
- •The sure-to-be-splashy JonBenét Ramsey miniseries (starring Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen) has rounded out its principal cast. Garrett Hedlund (Tulsa King), Alison Pill (Trap), Owen Teague (The Friend), Clifton Collins Jr. (Jockey), Chris Bauer (The Wire), Rory Cochrane (King Ivory), Angus K. Caldwell (Unsung Hero), Jaime Ray Newman (Dopesick), and Josh Stamberg (Fleishman is in Trouble) all joined this week. Emily Mitchell (The Apprentice) will play the title role. [via Deadline]
- •Wouldn’t be an Adam Sandler joint without a few cameos: after securing Travis Kelce, Happy Gilmore 2 now nabs rapper-actor Bad Bunny. [via The Hollywood Reporter]
- •Netflix’s His & Hers, starring and executive produced by Tessa Thompson, added Jon Bernthal (The Bear) and Pablo Schreiber (Halo, Orange is the New Black). Bernthal will play Thompson’s husband Detective Jack Harper, while Schreiber will play her cameraman Richard. [via Deadline]
- •Cory Michael Smith, hot off Saturday Night, will star in Sentimental Value opposite Renate Rensive (herself reuniting with The Worst Person In The World director Joachim Trier). [via Deadline]
- •Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets) and Mamoudou Athie (Kinds of Kindness) will star in By Design from filmmaker Amanda Kramer (Please Baby Please). Samantha Mathis (The Exorcism), Robin Tunney (Dear Edward), Clifton Collins Jr. (Jockey), Udo Kier (Swan Song), and Betty Buckley (Eternity) also star in the movie, described as a “twist on the body swap genre.” [via Deadline]
- •Pressure, the D-Day thriller starring Andrew Scott and Brendan Fraser, has added Chris Messina (Sharp Objects) and Damian Lewis (Billions) to its cast. [via Deadline]
- •Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story), Sylvia Hoeks (See), and Esai Morales will star in So Much For Love, a new romantic comedy from filmmaker Lina Roessler. [via Deadline]
- •Samara Weaving (Ready Or Not), Kyle Gallner (Strange Darling), Kyra Sedgwick (The Closer), and Jon Gries (The White Lotus) are all set to star in the “romantic crime thriller” Carolina Caroline, a Bonnie & Clyde successor from director Adam Carter Rehmeier. [via Deadline]
- •Masterpiece’s next mystery will be an adaptation of Georges Simenon’s Maigret detective novels. Benjamin Wainwright (Belgravia: The Next Chapter) will play the titular Chief Inspector Jules Maigret and Stefanie Martini (The Gold) will play Madame Louise Maigret. [via Variety]