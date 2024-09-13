Tim Meadows lands a sitcom pilot, and more casting news Tim Meadows will lead a new workplace sitcom pilot for CBS, plus more casting news this week

Is it possible that network television is so back? That’s the immediate reaction to hearing CBS bought a new workplace comedy pilot starring Tim Meadows. Per Deadline, the sitcom is called DMV, and Meadows “will play former high school English teacher Gregg, the examiner who likes to get through the driving tests, and the day, as quickly as possible. An uncanny ability to make dead-on observations of those around him, Gregg is sardonic, defeated and would love nothing more than to retire.” Doesn’t this concept just feel refreshingly pre-streaming? (Dana Klein will serve as showrunner, writing the series based on a short story by author Katherine Heiny.)

Elsewhere in the world of casting this week, there’s an open call for the Harry Potter kids over at HBO, Shailene Woodley is playing Jackie Jormp-Jomp Janis Joplin in a new biopic, Saturday Night Live picked up a few new cast members (and said goodbye to one), Josh Brolin will not be playing a Green Lantern, plus more news below.