In darkest day, Josh Brolin won't take the ring Tired of magic wearables, Josh Brolin won't play Hal Jordan in Lanterns

Perhaps only Ryan Reynolds can relate to Josh Brolin’s superhero journey. After all, it’s a journey quite similar to his own. Per The Hollywood Reporter, James Brolin won’t take the ring and join the Green Lanter Corps in the TV series Lanterns, Warner Bros.’ latest attempt at bringing a live-action adaptation of DC’s greenest to the screen since Reynolds’ turn. The Hollywood Reporter says that Brolin was offered the role of Hal Sparks, the most famous Lantern. It would’ve been a significant role for a guy already in three of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, but maybe it’s time to find someone other than Josh Brolin to play superhero roles.

Brolin isn’t one to turn down comic book gigs. He spent ten years as Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, played Cable in Deadpool 2, and began his ascent to the top of the genre in one of its most notorious bombs, Jonah Hex. It wasn’t just superheroes, either. He was also in Sin City: A Dame To Kill For, Men In Black 3, and Thrashin’, which isn’t a superhero movie but is plenty of fun. Maybe that’s why he’s not so quick to get back in bed with DC, especially after his Deadpool co-star, Reynolds, took a trip to Oa in 2011’s Green Lantern. Reynolds has made a career of mocking his superhero mistakes, including several swipes at Green Lantern, Blade III, and X-Men Origins: Wolverine. We can’t imagine the verbal lashing the Merc with the Mouth would give old Cable if he turned up in the green mask. We can imagine it now: Deadpool doing another tight five on Green Lantern, ending with Deadpool’s most famous punchline, “He’s right behind me, isn’t he?”