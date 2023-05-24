Tina Turner died today, ending one of the most electric careers in the history of modern music. Turner lived a long and complicated life, moving between rises and slumps, scandals and celebration, and a huge number of styles and public personas. But nobody denied that, when she was on—whether in her early days with ex-husband Ike Turner, or the solo career that saw her shoot into the stratosphere from the 1970s onward—nobody could match Tina for sheer power behind the mic, or on the dance floor.

And so, we offer up this list of some of the most potent musical moments of Turner’s career, stretching from her earliest offerings, through the latter days of her career.