Reality TV’s golden couple, Todd and Julie Chrisley, the stars of Chrisley Knows Best, are going to prison. Earlier today in federal court, the couple received a 19-year combined prison sentence, with Todd sentenced to 12 years and Julie seven years. Described by prosecutors as “career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another,” Todd and Julie were convicted on numerous charges, including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, wire fraud, and tax fraud. They each received 16 months of probation as well.

Last June, a federal jury found the couple guilty of, among other things, not knowing best. Prosecutors successfully argued that the Chrisleys took out $30 million in fraudulent loans and, per Variety, they defaulted on more than $20 million in debt when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy in 2012. That money was all on display on Todd and Julie’s hit reality television show Chrisley Knows Best, where the pair LARPed as rich people for 10 seasons on USA.



“Todd and Julie Chrisley are career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors, and evading taxes at every corner,” prosecutors wrote in a 71-page sentencing memo. “Their ‘empire’ was built upon the backs of defrauded community banks that collapsed while Todd Chrisley used the stolen money to fly to Los Angeles for bi-weekly haircuts.”

Those teeth aren’t going to brighten themselves, federal prosecutors. This family, whatever it is they do, needs to be camera ready. On the show, Todd posed as a “real estate tycoon,” holding down the fort as viewers wondered, “who is this person, and why are they rich?” While it was fair to assume that someone can be rich from real estate without actually doing any work, in this case, it was more than fair because that’s what happened.



Sadly, the Chrisleys won’t be darkening our TV screens any time soon. Both Chrisley Knows Best, previously renewed for a tenth season, and Growing Up Chrisley have been canceled. As for Love Limo, which Deadline chillingly describes as a dating show “hosted by Todd Chrisley,” will not be moving forward.