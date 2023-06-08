Tom Holland Is Taking a Year Off After DIFFICULT ‘Crowded Room’ Role (Exclusive)

Holland recently told Entertainment Weekly that playing Danny led to a “bit of a meltdown” in his personal life “unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before.” The actor shared, “Learning about mental health and the power of it, and speaking to psychiatrists about Danny and Billy’s struggles, has been something that has been so informative to my own life,” additionally revealing that he has been sober for over a year.

It sounds like a pretty profound impact for a series that is getting less-than-stellar reviews. The Hollywood Reporter called it an “overlong sob story.” The Guardian says it “drags on and on (and on).” The show’s conclusions are “designed to legitimize real-world bullshit via disingenuous fiction,” writes The Daily Beast. And “The mysteries presented at the story’s outset are so immediately evident and written in such a heavy-handed, winky manner that one will likely forget any of this is supposed to be a mystery at all,” Emma Keates writes in The A.V. Club’s C+ review. “It’s not that these topics aren’t handled with the care and sensitivity they deserve. They are. It’s just that they aren’t written particularly well, nor does the show really have anything new or interesting to say about them.”

Nevertheless, Holland tells Extra, “I am excited to see how it turns out. I feel like our hard work wasn’t in vain.” Hey, if it helps one person (that person being the show’s producer and star), then it was all worth it, right?