The Crowded Room — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

It isn’t all bad news. Relative newcomers Sasha Lane (How To Blow Up A Pipeline) and Emma Laird (Mayor Of Kingstown) shine as Danny’s magnetic best friend-turned-accomplice and enigmatic love interest, respectively. Shameless’ Emmy Rossum also delivers a challenging and believable performance as Danny’s guilt-stricken mother, Candy (despite the sketchy age gap between the two actors; Rossum is only nine years older than Holland), in one of the series’ most meaty arcs. Seyfried, despite having a whole episode dedicated to her character’s backstory, is not given much to work with here and largely exists to sit opposite Holland and explain things to other characters and the audience in turn. Still, it’s a treat to watch her work opposite real-life husband Thomas Sadoski (The Newsroom), who also delivers a solid performance as the mostly pitiful cop Matty.

But despite the talent surrounding him, a show like this needs an almost transcendent anchor, and Tom Holland is mostly just … there. While the Spider-Man: No Way Home star can deliver, and it’s always nice to see A-listers who came up through the Marvel pipeline try to de-corporatize their image (he has long[er] hair in this! And it’s occasionally greasy!), he doesn’t quite have the chops to make the character into anyone the memory-gapped Danny himself would remember for more than a day. He’s also faced with the Herculean task of standing up to actors who’ve made a name for themselves in in this genre (cough, Edward Norton, cough) and Holland just doesn’t live up in comparison.

The Crowded Room premieres June 9 on Apple TV+