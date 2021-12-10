Back when he was just a spider-boy and not the full-fledged Spider-Man he is today, Tom Holland was out there auditioning for other Disney-owned mega-franchises, like Star Wars. And, though he’s obviously quite capable of keeping a straight face while talking about magic stones with Benedict Cumberbatch in a cape, pretending to interact with sentient robots was apparently too hard for Holland to take seriously.

Holland previously mentioned this story while discussing a Star Wars audition process so intense that, as we wrote, Michael B. Jordan described it as being like “The X Factor but without the TV show around it.”

During an appearance on Hot Ones, he elaborated on the challenges he faced when auditioning for the role of Finn years back. Though Holland says he likely lost out to John Boyega for other reasons, he does recall being completely unable to act opposite a woman pretending to be a droid when he was still in the running for the part.

“I just remember thinking there’s no way this lady’s going to read the robot’s lines opposite me just because that would be ridiculous,” Holland says, trying to speak through the burn of his latest wing.



He gives an example, saying he’d yell something about getting back to the Millennium Falcon and “this lady, bless her, would sit there with full commitment, and she’s just like ‘beep-deep-bee-doop-doo-doop.’”

He says he thought it was a joke until the woman showed how serious she was about pretending to be a droid and explained that “the robot is part of the scene.” Holland says he “got the giggles” because it was a moment when you “[realize] you’ve got something so wrong.”

“I just couldn’t stop laughing,” he adds.



Elsewhere in the interview, Holland gives host Sean Evans a few golf tips, tries to recreate Paul Rudd’s appearance on the show, and, of course, chokes on sauces that he says will definitely give him diarrhea later.



[via Digg]



