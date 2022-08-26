With the premiere of Andor just under a month out, a delightful new Diego Luna promo tour is kicking off. (Though this time, he’s probably not going to make too many comments about the intriguing possibilities of Jabba the Hutt’s skin texture.) The new series revisits the actor’s character Cassian Andor from Rogue One, filling in the five years before he went on the movie’s fateful mission. Ahead of his return to a galaxy far, far away, Luna sat down with Entertainment Weekly to chat about the Star Wars show and hyped up his two favorite co-stars: Stellan Skarsgård and the droid B2EMO.



“Stellan is a man I admire, I consider a friend. I’ve been trying to work with him for a long time, you know?” Luna says, noting that they were previously supposed to co-star in a film that fell through. “Being on set with him was perfect, it felt so right. It felt like I was doing something I owed to myself for a long time, you know? He’s a very humble actor, he arrives to find out what he’s capable to do with you.”

Skarsgård is, of course, a highly-respected actor with decades of work under his belt, who can go from various collaborations with Lars v on Trier to Mamma Mia! and The Avengers. The same can’t be said for Luna’s other favorite scene partner, which requires a team of three puppeteers on set.

‘Star Wars’ Star Diego Luna Recalls Level of Details From ‘Andor’ Sets | Entertainment Weekly

“B2 is a fantastic friend, it’s the perfect droid!” the Y Tu Mamá También star tells EW. “I have to say that it’s a fantastic piece of design. First of all, the team behind it is amazing. He’s so expressive–with very little, he gives you so much.”

Advertisement

B2EMO is described as “a very old and weary groundmech salvage assist unit,” which sounds iconic already, though we’ll have to wait and see if it’s as cute as BB-8 in action. Luna also praised Andor’s use of practical sets; previous Disney+ Star Wars series were filmed using the immersive digital background technology known as the Volume.

The rest of the cast is rounded out by Genevieve O’Reilly, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw. Fans can also expect some surprise cameos, but it’s anyone’s guess as to whether or not they can live up to the standards of Skarsgård and B2.

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 90% off Humble Bundle's Summer Sale Game and Save

Great news for PC gamers out there looking to save money and add more games to your backlog which you’ll eventually get to. Humble Bundle has kicked off its Summer Sale in which you can save up to 90% on games. Shop at Humble Bundle Advertisement

Andor premieres on Disney+ on September 21 with the first three of 12 episodes, followed by weekly releases. A second season has already been confirmed.