That ‘70s Show’s patron stoner Tommy Chong will return to Netflix’s sequel series That ‘90s Show, the actor himself announced. Chong played the recurring role of Leo, an easygoing hippie who owns the Foto Hut, where Hyde (Danny Masterson) worked.

Chong revealed his return in admittedly typical fashion during an interview with The Dark Mark Show. He said, “They gave me a call and I did my part…They never gave me any instructions, so I don’t know if I’m supposed to be talking about it or not.” He went on: “I really don’t give a shit to tell you the truth. I’ve got a big mouth. That’s what I’m known for… I’m back as Leo.”

That ‘90s Show centers around Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna’s (Laura Prepon) daughter Leia (Callie Haverda), who comes to spend the summer in Wisconsin under the care of her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp). There, she meets a new generation of Point Place kids–and presumably encounters the old, including Leo and the rest of the gang that are set to return.

Beyond Chong, Smith, and Rupp, most of the original lead cast–Grace, Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama–will also appear in the spin-off series. (The only one not invited back is Leo’s protégé, Hyde; Masterson is in the midst of a criminal trial after being accused of sexual assault by multiple women.) The old guard are joined by a new young cast that includes Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos.

The only question now is whether Chong’s return indicates that the show will stay true to its stoner roots. “The Circle” has to be making a comeback too, right? Every generation has its own vices, but smoking weed in the Foreman’s basement is truly timeless.