All of the winners at the 2026 Tony Awards Schmigadoon! took home Best Musical, Liberation took home Best Play, but Death Of A Salesman cleaned up the most.

Death Of A Salesman ended the night with six awards, including Best Revival of a Play and a Best Featured Actress win for Laurie Metcalf. Ragtime, Schmigadoon!, and The Lost Boys all took home four awards, with Ragtime taking home Best Revival and Schmigadoon! taking Best Musical. In a bit of a fun sequence of events, Shoshana Bean took home the award for Best Featured Actress for her performance in The Lost Boys; the role had initially been set to be performed by Caissie Levy, who dropped out to stay in Ragtime when that show transferred to Broadway. Now, both Broadway vets are first time Tony winners.

Meanwhile, Alden Ehrenreich took home a Tony for his Broadway debut in Becky Shaw. In the press room after his win, Ehrenreich spoke about making theater more accessible outside of New York City, not just in Los Angeles, where he has a theater company, but everywhere. He called for making the Lincoln Center Performing Arts Library open to the public, and for filming more Broadway productions, not just so people can see them more easily, but so the show have more opportunities to make money and thus lower ticket prices. Both good ideas, if you ask us!

Take a look at the entire winners list below.

Best Musical

The Lost Boys

Schmigadoon!

Titanique

Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)

Best Play

The Balusters

Giant

Liberation

Little Bear Ridge Road

Best Revival of a Musical

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Ragtime

The Rocky Horror Show