All of the winners at the 2026 Tony Awards
Schmigadoon! took home Best Musical, Liberation took home Best Play, but Death Of A Salesman cleaned up the most.Images: Cats: The Jellicle Ball (Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade) The Balusters (Photo: Jeremy Daniel) Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Death Of A Salesman ended the night with six awards, including Best Revival of a Play and a Best Featured Actress win for Laurie Metcalf. Ragtime, Schmigadoon!, and The Lost Boys all took home four awards, with Ragtime taking home Best Revival and Schmigadoon! taking Best Musical. In a bit of a fun sequence of events, Shoshana Bean took home the award for Best Featured Actress for her performance in The Lost Boys; the role had initially been set to be performed by Caissie Levy, who dropped out to stay in Ragtime when that show transferred to Broadway. Now, both Broadway vets are first time Tony winners.
Meanwhile, Alden Ehrenreich took home a Tony for his Broadway debut in Becky Shaw. In the press room after his win, Ehrenreich spoke about making theater more accessible outside of New York City, not just in Los Angeles, where he has a theater company, but everywhere. He called for making the Lincoln Center Performing Arts Library open to the public, and for filming more Broadway productions, not just so people can see them more easily, but so the show have more opportunities to make money and thus lower ticket prices. Both good ideas, if you ask us!
Take a look at the entire winners list below.
Best Musical
The Lost Boys
Schmigadoon!
Titanique
Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)
Best Play
The Balusters
Giant
Liberation
Little Bear Ridge Road
Best Revival of a Musical
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Ragtime
The Rocky Horror Show