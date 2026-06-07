All of the winners at the 2026 Tony Awards

Schmigadoon! took home Best Musical, Liberation took home Best Play, but Death Of A Salesman cleaned up the most.

By Drew Gillis  |  June 7, 2026 | 7:19pm
Images: Cats: The Jellicle Ball (Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade) The Balusters (Photo: Jeremy Daniel) Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Aux News Tony Awards
All of the winners at the 2026 Tony Awards

Death Of A Salesman ended the night with six awards, including Best Revival of a Play and a Best Featured Actress win for Laurie Metcalf. Ragtime, Schmigadoon!, and The Lost Boys all took home four awards, with Ragtime taking home Best Revival and Schmigadoon! taking Best Musical. In a bit of a fun sequence of events, Shoshana Bean took home the award for Best Featured Actress for her performance in The Lost Boys; the role had initially been set to be performed by Caissie Levy, who dropped out to stay in Ragtime when that show transferred to Broadway. Now, both Broadway vets are first time Tony winners.

Meanwhile, Alden Ehrenreich took home a Tony for his Broadway debut in Becky Shaw. In the press room after his win, Ehrenreich spoke about making theater more accessible outside of New York City, not just in Los Angeles, where he has a theater company, but everywhere. He called for making the Lincoln Center Performing Arts Library open to the public, and for filming more Broadway productions, not just so people can see them more easily, but so the show have more opportunities to make money and thus lower ticket prices. Both good ideas, if you ask us!

Take a look at the entire winners list below.

Best Musical

The Lost Boys
Schmigadoon!
Titanique
Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)

Best Play

The Balusters
Giant
Liberation
Little Bear Ridge Road

Best Revival of a Musical

Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Ragtime
The Rocky Horror Show

Best Revival of a Play

Becky Shaw
Death Of A Salesman
Every Brilliant Thing
Fallen Angels
Oedipus

Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!
Stephanie Hsu, The Rocky Horror Show
Caissie Levy, Ragtime
Marla Mindelle, Titanique
Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)

Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Nicholas Christopher, Chess
Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show
Joshua Henry, Ragtime
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)
Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime

Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels
Carrie Coon, Bug
Susannah Flood, Liberation
Lesley Manville, Oedipus
Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels

Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Will Harrison, Punch
Nathan Lane, Death Of A Salesman
John Lithgow, Giant
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing
Mark Strong, Oedipus

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys
Hannah Cruz, Chess
Rachel Dratch, The Rocky Horror Show
Ana Gasteyer, Schmigadoon!
Nichelle Lewis, Ragtime

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys
André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Bryce Pinkham, Chess
Ben Levi Ross, Ragtime
Layton Williams, Titanique 

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Betsy Aidem, Liberation
Marylouise Burke, The Balusters
Aya Cash, Giant
Laurie Metcalf, Death Of A Salesman
June Squibb, Marjorie Prime

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Christopher Abbott, Death of a Salesman
Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime
Brandon J. Durden, Waiting For Godot
Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Richard Thomas, The Balusters

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, The Lost Boys
Lear DeBessonet, Ragtime
Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!
Tim Jackson, Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)
Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Best Direction of a Play

Nicholas Hytner, Giant
Robert Icke, Oedipus
Kenny Leon, The Balusters
Joe Mantello, Death of a Salesman
Whitney White, Liberation

Best Original Score

Death of a Salesman
Joe Turner’s Come And Gone
The Lost Boys
Schmigadoon!
Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)

Best Book of a Musical

The Lost Boys
Schmigadoon!
Titanique
Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)

Best Choreography

Ragtime
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
The Lost Boys
The Rocky Horror Show
Schmigadoon!

Best Scenic Design in a Play

Oedipus
Bug
Dog Day Afternoon
Death Of A Salesman
Fallen Angels

Best Costume Design in a Play

Dog Day Afternoon
Liberation
Fallen Angels
The Balusters
Joe Turner’s Come And Gone

Best Lighting Design in a Play

Dog Day Afternoon
Oedipus
Joe Turner’s Come And Gone
Bug
The Fear Of 13
Death Of A Salesman

Best Sound Design of a Play

Joe Turner’s Come And Gone
Oedipus
The Fear Of 13
Bug
Death Of A Salesman

Best Scenic Design in a Musical

The Rocky Horror Show
Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
The Lost Boys
Schmigadoon!

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Ragtime
Schmigadoon!
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
The Lost Boys
The Rocky Horror Show

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Chess
The Rocky Horror Show
Schmigadoon!
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Ragtime
The Lost Boys

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Ragtime
The Lost Boys
The Rocky Horror Show
Schmigadoon!

Best Orchestrations

Schmigadoon!
The Lost Boys
Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)
Chess
Cats: The Jellicle Ball 

 
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